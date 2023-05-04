New Delhi, May 4 : The all-new Hyundai Exter SUV’s first images have been leaked online sans any veils. This has revealed the entire exterior design of the brand-new moniker from the South Korean car major.

The leaked images of the Hyundai Exter shows that the new micro-SUV is indeed a contemporarily designed, stylish vehicle that has all the right elements to entice the prospective buyers. Let’s take a brief look at all the known details. Maruti Suzuki Upcoming Launches: From Jimny to Next-Gen Dzire, Find Key Details of the 4 New Cars Coming Our Way From the Top-Selling Car Maker in India.

Hyundai Exter – Exterior Design Details:

The new upcoming Hyundai Exter SUV was spied without any camouflage in South Korea. The leaked images reveal that the Exter has the below sub-4 metre compact SUV proportions as was expected. As mentioned, and revealed by the sketches of the vehicle by Hyundai, it does come with an upright and rugged styling offering it an intimidating proper SUV visual appeal, despite its mini dimensions. Tata Altroz iCNG Variants and Features Explained Ahead of Launch; Find Powertrain, New CNG Tech And All Key Details Inside.

The Exter’s front facade has an upright look, which flaunts projector headlights in squared-off housings and H-shaped LED daytime running lights and a muscular front bumper. At its rear, the vehicle shows off stylized wraparound taillights and offers a design consistency with the front with its 'H' graphics. A strip finished in piano black runs to connect the two taillight clusters. It gets a beefed-up rear bumper with black trim, sporty dual exhausts and a skid plate finished in silver. The SUV’s sporty looks is heightened with its blacked-out A and B-pillars, roof rails and squared-off prominent wheel arches.

Hyundai Exter – Underpinnings & Launch Timeline:

The new upcoming Hyundai Exter micro-SUV will be sitting under the Venue and will be sharing its underpinnings as well as the powertrain with the Grand i10 NIOS and Aura, which means the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Post its India launch, the Exter will be a direct rival to the likes of the Tata Punch. The Exter might be unveiled this month or June, and is expected to go on sale in India towards the end of the year.

