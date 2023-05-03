New Delhi, May 3: Indian auto giant Tata Motors is preparing to launch the CNG version of its premium hatchback Altroz. The company has already officially opened the pre-bookings of the Tata Altroz iCNG last month, while it will hit the market this month in all likelihood.

The Tata Altroz iCNG variants are already known, and now all the features of the car have been revealed alongside the expected introduction of panoramic sunroof. Read on to know all the details. Car Launches in India in May 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to BMW M2; List of 6 Cars Coming to Our Market This Month.

Tata Altroz iCNG

The Tata Altroz iCNG was first showcased as the Auto Expo 2023 back in january, and was expected to launch in April. However, Tata Motors only formally opened the pre-launch bookings of the CNG car last month alongside variant details. BMW M340i Shadow To Launch Soon in India; Checkout Design, Features and Powertrain Details.

The Altroz iCNG can be booked with the payment of a token amount of Rs 21,000, and will be available in 6 variants. Now, as per the reports, 3 of the higher variants are likely to come with the much-coveted premium sunroof feature.

Tata Altroz iCNG - Expected Features:

As per the reports, the Tata Altroz iCNG’s 3 variants, namely - XM+ (S), XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S) are expected to feature the premium feature panoramic sunroof.

Apart from the sunroof, the other features that are likely to be offered include a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital driver's display, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, front centre armrest, height adjustable driver’s seat, leatherette seats, 16-inch alloy wheels and more.

The Altroz is already high on the safety quotient with up to six airbags, ABS with EBD and stability control among others.

Tata Altroz iCNG - Twin-CNG Tank Tech:

The Altroz iCNG comes with Tata Motors’ industry-first twin-CNG tank technology that allows the car to directly start on CNG mode, like its siblings Tiago CNG and Tiago CNG. No other CNG car in the country has this capability.

Moreover, the new CNG twin-tank tech also frees up a lot of cargo space, as the tank is split into two smaller tanks that are efficiently tucked below the floor.

Tata Altroz iCNG – Powertrain:

The Altroz iCNG gets powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine as that of the regular Altroz. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only. On the CNG mode, the engine offers 77hp of max power and 97Nm of peak torque down from the petrol figures 86hp and 113Nm.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Expected Price, Launch & Rivals:

The official market launch of the Tata Altroz iCNG will take place this month, followed by deliveries soon. Prices will be officially announced during the launch event, but the CNG version is expected to be around Rs 90,000 dearer than the car’s petrol counterparts.

The Altroz iCNG will go head on with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and its rebadged twin Toyota Glanza CNG.

