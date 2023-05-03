New Delhi, May 3: Maruti Suzuki has been busy overhauling its current lineup, while also adding a bevy of brand-new models in order to reinforce its leading position in the country.

The Indo-Japanese auto major started this year by unveiling two highly waited new cars - the Jimny and the Fronx at the Indian Auto Expo 2023. While the Fronx crossover has already officially launched, we still await the price announcement for the Jimny SUV. However, there are 3 more major car launches from the house of Maruti Suzuki this year. Take a look at them. Hyundai Exter Micro-SUV Gets Spied Abroad in Production Ready Avatar; From Design to Powertrain, Here’s All We Know So Far.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV

The Maruti Suzuki 5-door Jimny will be finally launched in the May-June period. This true-blue SUV is a hard-core niche off-roader, which boasts of Suzuki’s AllGrip four-wheel drive and gets a 1.5-liter 105 PS naturally-aspirated petrol engine at its heart. Car Launches in India in May 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to BMW M2; List of 6 Cars Coming to Our Market This Month.

Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV

Another highly awaited launch is the Toyota Innova Hycross premium MPV’s rebadged Maruti Suzuki version. Named as the Maruti Suzuki Engage, this will not only be a rebranded model, but will come with considerable restyling. This upcoming flagship Nexa offering will come powered by a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol and a 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid engine options.

Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Hatchback

The all-new Suzuki Swift is already in its testing phase internationally, and is expected to have its world premiere in the later half of this year. The fourth-gen Swift will launch in India soon after its global debut. The Maruti Suzuzki Swift will flaunt evolutionary styling inside-out and will up the ante with the addition of several premium features from a higher segment. At its heart will be a 1.2-liter K12C Dualjet petrol engine and a new hybrid powertrain option.

Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Sedan

The all-new Swift’s launch will soon be followed by the launch of its compact sedan twin. The next-gen Dzire will continue to look different from its hatchback counterpart with fully overhauled exterior as well as interior. Nevertheless, the underpinnings and mechanical bits will be all same among the siblings. Hence, it will be driven by the same 1.2-liter K12C Dualjet petrol engine, and a full-hybrid powertrain choice.

