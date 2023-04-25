New Delhi, April 25 : Hyundai India has revealed the exterior design of its upcoming all-new EXTER SUV though a teaser image. The new EXTER’s teaser image shows the overall styling of the vehicle, offering a good look at its design language.

The all-new Hyundai EXTER SUV is speculated to be a micro-SUV that will compete against the likes of the popular Tata Punch. Hyundai has been creating a buzz around its upcoming product in India by releasing a series of teasers. Read on to know more details. Maruti Suzuki FRONX Official Prices Announced; Variant-Wise Price, Specs, Features All Explained Here.

Hyundai EXTER SUV Details:

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is said to be positioning the new upcoming EXTER under the Venue compact SUV, which means it will be offered as the company’s new micro-SUV contender. The micro-SUV segment is a new emerging SUV segment in India that targets the young, urban buyers who would like to flaunt an SUV-styled vehicle, but in a compact and much more affordable form. Mercedes-Benz E-Class Next-Gen Avatar Set To Have Its World Premiere on April 25; Here’s Everything You Need To Know About the Stellar Performing Luxury Saloon.

Hyundai has officially released a render image of its all-new SUV, offering an overall idea of its styling. Hyundai has been promoting the EXTER has a vehicle that will take its owners to place, and the teasers come with the catchphrase “Think outside. Think EXTER”.

Even the name EXTER could be drawn from the word exterior or the external world outside our comfortable abodes. Nevertheless, Hyundai claims that the EXTER has drawn styling inspiration from the spirit of travel, outdoors, wildlife as well as urban lifestyle, offering an amalgamating of a rugged yet stylish urban SUV.

Hyundai EXTER SUV Gets Teased Revealing Its Design:

Hyundai EXTER SUV Revealed Design Details:

Going by the sketch-like render of the all-new Hyundai EXTER, it can be said that the new micro-SUV looks reminiscent of its global cousin Casper SUV, but albeit with distinctive appeal and a new front façade. The SUV seems to incorporate and upright and boxy SUV-styling featuring circular headlights, H-shaped LED DRLs, a boldly styled front grille and a butch fender along with strong character lines, and blacked out A-pillars and roof rails to offer a rough and tough SUV visual appeal even in its mini size.

