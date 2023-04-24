New Delhi, April 24: German luxury auto major Mercedes-Benz is prepping up for the world premiere of its much-awaited next-generation E-Class tomorrow, i.e. April 25.

The auto behemoth has already revealed a host of details about the upcoming iteration of its luxury saloon that has been a long-time stellar performer for the company across the globe, including in India. Take a brief look at what all to expect from this fantastic luxury sedan’s new-gen model. Maruti Suzuki FRONX Official Prices Announced; Variant-Wise Price, Specs, Features All Explained Here.

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class – Styling and Features:

The all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is expected to flaunt an evolutionary new design language to offer an enhanced road presence. The luxury sedan will be endowed with a long list of technological advancements, while plug-in hybrid variants will be joining its lineup. Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Teased Prior to World Premiere This Month; Heres’ Everything You Need To Know About This India-Made Global Model.

Drawing inspiration from the recently launched EQE electric sedan, the design of the upcoming E-Class is anticipated to feature a similar aesthetic. In a teaser image released by Mercedes, the carmaker showcased the new E-Class with striking wraparound LED taillights and sharper LED headlamps.

The highly anticipated new-gen E-Class sedan will also with new character lines and a more swooping roofline tapering off more towards the rear, offering a more coupe-like visual appeal.

However, more than the exterior changes, the interior of the upcoming 2024b E-Class is expected to be alluring with a whole host of new and advanced features and tech additions. The luxury saloon would offer a massive 11.9-inch touchscreen display on its centre console, that’s seen on the C-Class, while a larger optional 12.9-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system will also be offered as an option.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to offer a third display for the front passenger, similar to what is found on the company’s new-age EVs like the EQS. The slew of newly added features on the inside is aimed at providing a peerless luxurious ride experience to the occupants.

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class – Powertrains & Rivals:

Mercedes-Benz will be introducing the plug-in hybrid versions for the upcoming E-Class that will be empowered by a 28.6kWh battery pack, which would reportedly offer an all-electric range of more than 100 kilometres.

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class is expected to pack in a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine endowed with a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain. A 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine and its turbocharged version are also going to come as options for buyers.

When the Indian market is concerned, the all-new 2024 E-Class is expected to come to our shores in the latter half of the current year to reinforce its leading position in the country. Post its Indian launch, the new-gen E-Class will be competing with the likes of the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and the Volvo S90.

