New Delhi, April 24: India’s top selling car maker Maruti Suzuki has finally revealed the prices of its much talked-about FRONX SUV. The new FRONX crossover is now available in the Indian market in six trim levels.

The Maruti Suzuki FRONX is based on the Baleno premium hatchback and comes with a robust platform, bold yet simple styling and gets endowed with an array of premium features to cater to the taste and demands of the modern Indian SUV buyers. Let’s dig deeper into the details to know the variant-wise prices, features and powertrain of this latest SUV in the Indian auto industry. Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Teased Prior to World Premiere This Month; Heres’ Everything You Need To Know About This India-Made Global Model.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX – Powertrains:

The Maruti Suzuki FRONX crossover shares the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with its hatchback sibling Baleno, which offers 90PS of power and 113Nm of peak torque. It gets paired with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox options. MG Comet EV To Launch Officially In India This Month; Checkout Expected Price, Features and All Other Key Details.

The FRONX also get the peppier 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol option from the now-discontinued Baleno RS, on the higher variants. This turbocharged petrol mill gets mated to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX – Variant-Wise Pricing:

The Maruti Suzuki FRONX SUV is available in 6 trim levels and a total of 12 variants, and its price range starts at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The following are the price-wise price details of the FRONX:

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Sigma 1.2-litre petrol-MT is priced at Rs 7.46 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Delta 1.2-litre petrol-MT is priced at Rs 8.33 lakh

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Delta 1.2-litre petrol-AMT is priced at Rs 8.88 lakh

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Delta+ 1.2-litre petrol-MT is priced at Rs 8.73 lakh

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Delta+ 1.2-litre petrol-AMT is priced at Rs 9.28 lakh

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Delta+ 1-litre turbo-petrol MT is priced at Rs 9.73 lakh

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Zeta 1-litre turbo-petrol MT is priced at Rs 10.56 lakh

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Zeta 1-litre turbo-petrol AT is priced at Rs 12.06 lakh

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Alpha 1-litre turbo-petrol MT is priced at Rs 11.48 lakh

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Alpha 1-litre turbo-petrol AT is priced at Rs 12.98 lakh

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Alpha DT 1-litre turbo-petrol MT is priced at Rs 11.64 lakh

Maruti Suzuki FRONX Alpha DT 1-litre turbo-petrol AT is priced at Rs 13.14 lakh

Maruti Suzuki FRONX – Features & Safety:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a feature-packed urban SUV that offers a long list of premium features including automatic LED headlamps, engine push start-stop button, paddle shifters for automatic variants, cruise control wireless charger, rear AC vents, 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heads-up display and much more.

The Fronx is well-laden with all the important safety features including - electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, up to 6 airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, three-point seat belts for all passengers, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVMs among others.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX – Market Rivals:

The Maruti Suzuki FRONX belongs to the highly popular and incredibly competitive sub-4 metre compact SUV segment. Hence, it will be locking its horns with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and its own sibling Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

