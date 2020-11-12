Classic Legends revived the iconic Jawa brand in India last year and since then the brand saw an extraordinarily positive response from the domestic market enabling the brand to achieve new milestones. In less than a year, the company sold over 50,000 Jawa motorcycles in India. This piece of information was officially confirmed by Classic Legends. The two-wheeler manufacturer was able to achieve this latest sales milestone in an effective 12 months of full operations. Dhanteras 2020: Get Discounts of Up to Rs 11,000 on Bajaj Platina, Pulsar, Hero Splendor, Honda Unicorn, TVS Apache.

It is worth noting that the sales landmark is a huge achievement for the brand, considering that business faced severe restrictions during the lockdown situation because of the Coronavirus pandemic with around zero inventories due to the waiting period.

Jawa Motorcycle ( Photo Credits: Jawa)

Currently, Jawa's product portfolio comprises three bikes for the Indian market. It includes Jawa, Jawa forty-two and the Perak. Recently, the Classic Legends company had announced the delivery of 2,000 Peraks to its customers last month.

Jawa Motorcycle ( Photo Credits: Jawa)

The company also emphasises on it has closely worked on its business expansion, inclusive of production capacity and as dealership network, which will help the brand reach out to its customers and cater to the rising demand of the Jawa bikes.

Jawa Motorcycle ( Photo Credits: Jawa)

It is also witnessing great demand for its Jawa bikes from the international markets. Also, the company has commenced exporting Jawa bikes to the markets like Europe and Nepal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).