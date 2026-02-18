Mumbai, February 18: Classic Legends has officially launched a new Ivory colour variant for the Jawa 42 motorcycle in the Indian market. This latest addition represents the most premium aesthetic choice in the model’s extensive line-up, bringing a sophisticated pastel beige tone to the iconic roadster. The launch reflects the company's strategy to provide more customisation options for enthusiasts, with the new shade being applied across the front and rear fenders, headlamp nacelle, fuel tank, and side panels.

The design of the Ivory variant is distinguished by a matte-finish bodywork contrasted against blacked-out mechanical components. It incorporates bold "Forty Two" lettering and a chequered flag motif on the teardrop-shaped fuel tank, referencing classic racing heritage. While the update focuses on visual appeal, the motorcycle retains its signature retro-modern silhouette and ergonomic geometry. This cosmetic upgrade increases the total available colour choices for the Jawa 42 to 15 distinct options, ensuring a wide range of variety for prospective buyers. 2026 KTM 790 Duke Leaked via Type-Approval Filings, Will Come With New Design and WP Braking System.

Jawa 42 Ivory Specifications and Features

The Jawa 42 Ivory is powered by a 294.72cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces 27.3 hp of power and 26.84 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch for smoother transitions. The motorcycle is built on a double-cradle frame and features a telescopic front fork and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers. For braking, it utilizes a 280mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear, supported by a dual-channel ABS system. The Ivory variant comes equipped with multi-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres, enhancing its urban utility.

Additional features include a digital-analogue instrument cluster that displays essential trip data and a twin-exhaust system that maintains the traditional Jawa sound signature. To improve ownership peace of mind, the vehicle is covered under the Ownership Assurance Programme. This includes a standard warranty of four years or 50,000 km, with options to extend up to six years. Customers also benefit from roadside assistance for up to eight years and an optional annual maintenance contract with nationwide coverage across more than 450 outlets. Aprilia RS 457 Price, Specifications and Features.

Jawa 42 Ivory Price in India

The Jawa 42 Ivory has been launched at a price of INR 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the new pastel shade the most expensive option in the range, positioned slightly above the standard dual-channel ABS alloy wheel variant which is priced at INR 1.83 lakh. Interested customers can now book the motorcycle in the Ivory finish through the official website or at authorised dealerships across the country, with deliveries expected to commence shortly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).