Diwali is considered as the most auspicious season to buy new things. During this Dhanteras, several two-wheeler manufacturers such as Bajaj, TVS, Honda & Hero are offering huge interesting discounts on their bikes. If you are looking to purchase a new motorcycle then this is the right time. Here is a list of motorcycles that are being offered with decent discounts that you can avail on Dhanteras 2020. TVS Motor Company Launches the New TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with First-in-Segment Features.

Bajaj Platina:

Customers purchasing Bajaj Platina 100cc & 110cc bikes can get up to Rs 3,200 & Rs 3,500 discount respectively. The recently launched Platina 110 H-Gear is available with up to benefits of Rs 3,700. In terms of specifications, the 100cc bike gets 4-stroke, DTS-i, single-cylinder engine that produced a max power of 7.9 PS & 8.3 NM of peak torque. On the other hand, Platina 110cc comes with a 4 stroke, single-cylinder engine producing 8.6 PS of power & 9.81 NM of torque coupled with 5-speed gear transmission.

Bajaj Platina Launched (Photo Credits: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Pulsar:

Bajaj Pulsar 150 & Pulsar 180F can be booked with benefits of Rs 4,200. Other Pulsar models such as RS200, NS200 & 220F are available with Rs 5,000 discount in this festive offer. In addition to this, Bajaj is also offering benefits of Rs 3,000 on every purchase of Avenger 160 & 220 while Dominar 400 is being offered with an instant cash discount of Rs 6,000.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 (Photo Credits: Bajaj)

Hero Splendor:

Hero Motorcorp has also announced exciting offers & benefits on its bikes in this festive season. The company is offering an attractive low down payment of Rs 4,999 with a Rate of Interest of 6.99 percent on motorcycles including Splendor+, Super Splendor, Splendor iSmart, HF Deluxe, the Glamour & Passion Pro. In addition to this, customers purchasing these bikes will also receive cash benefits of up to Rs 3,100 that comprises of Rs 2,100 cash discount & an exchange top-up of Rs 1,000.

Hero Splendor (Photo Credits: Hero Motorcorp)

Honda Unicorn:

Honda 2 Wheelers also recently announced its set of offers for the festive season 2020. The company promises total savings of up to Rs 11,000 with low-interest rate starting at 7.99 percent, 50 percent discount on EMIs for first three months, 5 percent cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on credit or debit card purchase & Rs 2,500 cashback via Paytm. Honda is also providing a discount of up to Rs 43,000 on the purchase of its newly launched H'ness CB350. The company has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 100 percent finance on the on-road price of the bike. Interested customers can also avail this offer by opting for EMIs starting at Rs 4,999.

Honda Unicorn (Photo Credits: Honda 2 Wheelers India)

TVS Apache:

TVS Bikes such as Jupiter, RTR 160, Radeon & Apache RTR 160 4V, are being offered with low EMI schemes, low rate of interest & 100 percent funding. TVS has partnered with ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda & RBL Bank for a 5 percent cashback on the purchase of any one the Apache RTR motorcycle. There are also low down payment offers at Rs 16,999 & Rs 21,999 with EMIs starting as low as Rs 2,999. Customers can also opt for the step-up EMI offer under which they can pay their 50 percent less EMI for the first 3 months.

Apache RTR 160 4V (Photo Credits: TVS Motors)

