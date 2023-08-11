New Delhi, August 11: Car and Bike enthusiasts were thrilled with multiple launches in July 2023. The first half of August 2023 was an eventful period as well. Some launches during this time were Harley-Davidson X440, Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023, and Triumph Speed 400. The second half of August will have some interesting launches as well. Checkout some of these upcoming exciting launches.

Audi Q8 e-tron

This electric SUV is expected to hit the market on August 18, 2023. There are two variants of the Audi Q8- Sportback coupe and Standard SUV. The expected price range of the car is between Rs 1.10 and Rs 1.40 crore. Features include an Olufsen sound system, 360-degree camera, and tire pressure monitoring system. Mercedes Benz GLC 2023 Launched on August 9; Here’s All You Need to Know.

Mahindra Thar E

Likely to be priced at around Rs 25 lakh, this electric car is expected to be launched on August 15, 2023. It will likely come in 4WD and RWD variants. Climate control, digital instrument cluster, and ADAS are some features that the car will support.

Hero Karizma XMR 210

Karizma is a well-known name in the Indian market, even though it didn’t do great business, back in the day. With the release of Hero Karizma XMR 210, Hero would be looking to turn things around. It is expected to be released in August 2023 between Rs 1.60 and Rs 1.80 lakh. It’s likely to come with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 210 cc engine that produces 25bhp and 30Nm of peak torque. Toyota Rumion MPV Unveiled in India; Checkout All Key Details About the New Rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Model.

Royal Enfield 350 Next Gen

Royal Enfield has a special place in the heart of Indian consumers. The company will hope to continue keeping that place with the launch of the Royal Enfield 350 Next Gen. It is expected to be powered by a 349 cc engine that produces 20.2 bhp and 27Nm of peak torque. The aforementioned motorcycle is likely to be priced between Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.60 lakh.

Keeway Benda LFS 700

The Keeway Benda LFS 700 is likely to launch in August 2023 at a price of around Rs 8 lakh. It will likely have a 680 cc engine with a max power of 76.04 Ps @ 11000 rpm and a max torque of 67 Nm @ 8500 rpm. Its liter capacity is likely to be 18 liters.

