Bajaj Auto has officially launched the 2026 Dominar 400 in the Indian market, introducing a significant mechanical update aimed at enhancing its value proposition. The latest iteration of the flagship tourer retains its signature muscular design, featuring the familiar perimeter frame, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a distinctive LED headlamp assembly. While the aesthetic remains consistent with the previous model, the motorcycle continues to be offered in its classic Green and Black colour options, maintaining its imposing road presence.

The 2026 model brings several functional upgrades and refined features to the touring segment. Bajaj has equipped the motorcycle with upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock to ensure stable handling across various terrains. Significant attention has been paid to the overall weight of the machine, which has been reduced by 3kg, bringing the total kerb weight to 190kg. This reduction, combined with the 13-litre fuel tank and dual-channel ABS, aims to provide a more manageable riding experience for long-distance commuters. Royal Enfield to Expand Portfolio With 5 New Models Including EV and 750cc Variants; Check Details.

2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 Specifications and Features

The most notable change in the 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 is the transition to a 349.13cc liquid-cooled engine, downsized from the previous 373cc unit. This was achieved by shortening the stroke length to 56.1mm while maintaining an 89mm bore. Despite the lower displacement, the power output has seen a marginal increase to 40.04bhp at 9,000rpm. However, the peak torque has decreased by 1.8Nm, now standing at 33.2Nm at 7,500rpm. The motorcycle continues to use a 17-inch wheel setup and a single disc brake at both ends for stopping power. Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Price, Specifications and Features.

2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price in India

The strategic downsizing of the engine allows the motorcycle to move from a 40% GST bracket to the 18% slab reserved for vehicles below 350cc. Consequently, the 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 is priced at INR 203,000 ex-showroom. This adjustment makes the new model approximately INR 37,000 more affordable than the outgoing version. By passing these tax savings on to the consumer, Bajaj Auto aims to strengthen the position of the Dominar in the highly competitive mid-capacity motorcycle segment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).