New Delhi, December 16 : South Korean car maker Kia gained instant success in India after it started its first model launch of Kia Seltos in the country in 2019. Kia, then went ahead and launched a bunch of other suave looking cars in the market and has charmed the Indian car buyers.

Now, to expand its business further in the highly lucrative and competitive Indian car market, Kia is readying up to showcase a number of its car models at the Auto Expo 2023 along with its big sister Hyundai. India’s biggest motor show, the Auto Expo is expected to be even grander in its 2023 edition as it skipped this year’s scheduled event in order fully gauge the now normalizing pandemic situation. Kia is expected to debut the Sorento in India at the upcoming Indian Auto Expo 2023 alongside the unveiling of the updated Kia Carnival. Read on to checkout the details. Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kona Update and Creta Facelift To Debut In India at the Auto Expo 2023.

Kia Sorento & Kia Carnival facelift Debut In India in 2023 :

Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento SUV is expected to break its cover in India at the Auto Expo 2023. In the global markets the Sorento is offered in two powertrain options - a 2.2L diesel powertrain and a hybrid powertrain featuring a 1.6L petrol engine coupled with a 60bhp electric motor that is juiced up by a 1.5kWh battery pack. The diesel version offers 202bhp, while the hybrid powertrain offers 230bhp of power.

The Kia Sorento premium SUV is expected to launch in India priced in the range of around Rs 45 lakhs. Post its Indian launch it will lock its horns with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and the likes. BMW i7 Electric-Sedan India Launch in January 2023; Find Out What All To Expect Here.

Kia Carnival Facelift

Kia unveiled the carnival facelift globally in 2021, while its Indian unveil is likely to happen at the Auto Expo 2023. The Carnival is being offered with the 3.5L V6 MPi petrol, a new 2.2L Smartstream and a 3.5L GDi V6 Smartstrem motor choices, but the India-spec Carnival facelift is expected to come powered by only the 2.2L diesel engine that generates 200bhp of power and 440Nm of torque paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Kia Carnival facelift will come with many added features and top-notch safety package including forward collision avoidance assist, surround view monitor, blind spot assist, etc.

