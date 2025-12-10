New Delhi, December 10: Kia has officially unveiled the 2026 next-generation Seltos in India, showcasing a major step forward in design, technology and safety ahead of its price announcement scheduled for 2 January 2026. The updated compact SUV arrives with significant upgrades across its exterior, interior, powertrains and safety suite, reaffirming Kia’s focus on global engineering, lower-emission optimisation and segment-defining protection tailored for Indian roads.

The 2026 Seltos introduces a bolder, more premium exterior with a new fascia, wider grille treatment and a completely redesigned lighting signature. The SUV features 18-inch sporty crystal-cut alloy wheels, automatic streamline door handles and a more planted stance. New exterior shades such as Morning Haze and Magma Red further elevate the refreshed look. The strong visual identity is complemented by improvements in aerodynamics and overall road presence. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Officially Named XUV 7XO, World Premiere Set for January 5, 2026; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming SUV.

Inside, the next-gen Seltos takes a substantial leap in premium feel and technology. The cabin adopts a dual-tone interior theme, enhanced cabin space and a redesigned dashboard structure. One of the biggest highlights is the 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display, forming a seamless digital cockpit inspired by the flagship Kia EV9. This interface integrates the driver display, infotainment controls and climate settings into a single, cohesive panel. The SUV also gets a new double-D-cut steering wheel, upgraded centre console, two Type-C charging ports for front and rear passengers, 64-colour ambient mood lighting and an 8-speaker BOSE sound system. Comfort is further enhanced with 60/40 split rear seats with recline function, a sunshade curtain, smartphone wireless charging and a full-length panoramic sunroof. Tesla All-in-One Centre in Gurugram, Haryana Now Open As Elon Musk’s EV Company Expands in India.

Kia has built the new Seltos on its first K3 platform, engineered for improved crash protection and occupant safety. The SUV features a redesigned body structure optimised for lower emissions without compromising performance. It is offered with three engine options — two petrol units (a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.5-litre turbocharged GDi) and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel, paired with manual, CVT, DCT or automatic transmission options depending on the engine.

Kia Seltos Price in India (Expected)

The second-generation Kia Seltos is expected to be positioned in the premium compact-SUV segment, with prices likely ranging between INR 12 lakh and INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing positions it competitively against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun, offering buyers a feature-rich and modern alternative in the segment.

