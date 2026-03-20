Mumbai, March 20: Lexus India has officially launched the new-generation Lexus ES 500e, marking the brand’s first-ever all-electric offering for the Indian market. The luxury sedan introduced today features a significant design evolution, adopting the latest Lexus styling language characterised by dual L-shaped LED daytime running lights and a sleek, connected LED light bar at the rear. The vehicle rides on 21-inch alloy wheels and incorporates modern touches like semi-flush door handles and soft-close doors to enhance its premium appeal.

Inside the cabin, the Lexus ES 500e boasts a major technological upgrade with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch hoodless digital instrument cluster. The interior is designed for high-end comfort, featuring dual wireless charging pads, a digital internal rear-view mirror, and a premium 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. While the company has launched the electric variant first to establish its EV presence, a hybrid version of the popular sedan is expected to join the Indian line-up at a subsequent date. Renault Duster 2026 Price, Features, Variants and Booking Details.

Lexus ES 500e Specifications and Features

The Lexus ES 500e is built on a dedicated electric platform and is powered by a 74.69kWh battery pack. It utilises a dual-motor setup that produces a combined output of 338bhp, allowing the luxury sedan to accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 5.7 seconds. For safety and convenience, the vehicle is equipped with a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite, an electric sunroof, and wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Audi SQ8 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Lexus ES 500e Price in India

Lexus has positioned the ES 500e uniquely within the luxury segment with a starting price of INR 89.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This strategic pricing places the all-electric sedan in a competitive position to challenge established internal combustion engine and hybrid rivals. The company is currently accepting bookings for the electric model, while details regarding the pricing and launch timeline for the upcoming hybrid variant remain under wraps for now.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).