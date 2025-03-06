New Delhi, March 6: Lexus has launched an updated LX500d flagship SUV model in India. The LX500d is available in two variants: Urban and Overtrail. Both models come with several upgrades, including styling and features. The Lexus LX500d Urban starts in India at INR 3 crore (ex-showroom), and the Lexus LX500d Overtrail is priced at INR 3.3 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings for these premium SUV models are now open in India.

Lexus, a luxury automobile division of Toyota, unveiled the new LX500d during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025. The company has added several tech upgrades, offering drivers and passengers a better experience; however, the engine and transmission remain untouched. Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 MT Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features

Lexus LX500d Specifications and Features

The 2025 Lexus LX500d has the same 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine, capable of generating a maximum of 304 bhp power and peak torque of 700 Nm. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The model offers 4WD (four-wheel-drive), Adaptive Variable Suspension, and Active Height Control. The Overtrail variant additionally provides front and rear locking for off-road driving.

Lexus LX500d Urban variant comes with the company's Safety System +3.0 ADAS and offers various features such as blindspot monitoring, pre-collision system, safe exit, lane keep assist, lane departure, radar cruise control and ventilated power-adjustable front seats with massage function. The Lexus LX500d Overtrail variant has a more commanding look due to its dark grille, dark chrome trim, and black side-cladding alloy wheels with a black finish. Volvo XC90 Facelift Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features

The luxury automobile maker also includes Lexus Connect Technology, which is designed for India's driving experience. It offers SOS call alerts, a power window, a remote lock and unlock system, immobilisation, and a start/stop option. There are also some additional features such as a theft alarm, find my car, vehicle health details, and vehicle tracking. Overall, the new Lexus LX500d cabin remains intact as the previous variant except for the massage feature in the seats.

