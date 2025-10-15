Mumbai, October 15, 2025: Mahindra has just dropped its new campaign – ‘Scream Electric’ – an unapologetic celebration of speed, style, and India’s growing love for global motorsport. The campaign invites fans to feel the rush, find their voice, and cheer louder than ever for Team Mahindra Racing as it heads into the 2025-26 Formula E season.

Since joining the championship in 2014, Mahindra has been flying the Indian flag high on the world’s most competitive electric racing grid. The recently concluded 2024-25 Formula E season saw Mahindra Racing finish 4th, ahead of teams like Neom McLaren and Maserati MSG – a performance that cements its standing among the top teams. Hyundai Motor India Appoints Tarun Garg As Its New MD and CEO, Effective January 1, 2026.

Mahindra Racing: Scream Electric

But this isn’t just about lap times and leaderboards. Scream Electric captures the spirit of a new generation that thrives on design, tech, and self-expression. It’s about making electric desirable, not because it’s responsible, but because it’s irresistibly cool.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Scream Electric is more than a campaign, it’s a movement. It’s about giving every Indian a reason to roar for our drivers, our team, and our electric future. As India’s motorsport culture grows, this is our moment to own the global circuit — not just as participants, but as pioneers.”

The unveiling of Mahindra’s striking Gen 3.5 Formula E livery on October 14 is a taste of what’s to come — bold design, next-gen performance, and unmistakable attitude. The same spirit runs through Mahindra’s upcoming line-up of electric origin SUVs, which blend head-turning looks, advanced technology, and a wholesome SUV lifestyle — they just happen to be electric. Clean Toilet Picture Challenge: How To Win INR 1,000 FASTag Recharge by Reporting Dirty Toilets at Toll Plazas on NHAI’s RajmargYatra Mobile App.

From racing circuits to city streets, Mahindra’s mission is clear – to make electric living the new symbol of aspiration. Scream Electric is for everyone who believes that progress can be thrilling, style can be sustainable, and every journey deserves a little more charge. As the 2025-26 season gets underway this December at Sao Paulo, Brazil, one thing’s for sure – India’s electric roar is about to get louder.

