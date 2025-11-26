Bengaluru, November 26: India’s motorsport moment is finally here, and Mahindra is putting India right on the pole position with the launch of the BE 6 Formula E Edition created for a country that’s now watching racing not just as a sport, but as a lifestyle.

Across India, Formula racing and global motorsport viewership is exploding — from weekend screening at cafés, to college clubs recreating race nights, to families tuning in for high-speed entertainment. Racing has become the new-generation culture shift. And for India, no brand is more authentically part of this world than Mahindra. Tesla All-in-One Centre Opens in Gurugram As Elon Musk’s EV Company Expands in India, New Facility Combines Sales, Service and Charging.

Mahindra has been India’s earliest motorsport pioneer - from dominating rally racing decades ago to becoming the only Indian team to win on the global Formula E grid. That legacy deserves a road car worthy of it. And there is only one SUV with the swagger, attitude, and cult following to carry the flame.

The BE 6. Loud. Iconic. Defiant. And now… electrified by Formula E.

The BE 6 Formula E Edition brings the adrenaline of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to India’s streets – precision driving, aggressive aerodynamics, unmistakable motorsport styling.

This is India’s racing heritage bottled into an electric icon.

Inspired by the Circuit. Built for the City.

Exterior: Formula-Inspired Attitude

All-new Signature front bumper with circular projector headlamps, gloss black bezel finish, and orange accents

Four premium exterior colour options: Everest White, Firestorm Orange, Tango Red, and Stealth Black

Signature accent colour highlights on the bumper: Firestorm Orange and Everest White

Racetrack-inspired R20 alloy wheels with a dark-tinted signature wheel finish

Firestorm Orange-coloured brake callipers

Sporty rear boot lip and roof spoilers

“Mahindra Formula E” ceramic paint branding on windshield

Formula E badging and decals uniquely placed on front quarter panels, fixed glass roof and night trail carpet lamps

Signature 12 Stripe graphics on fixed glass roof and bonnet

Signature “BE 6 | Formula E” rear badging

Lower cladding with dark liquid metal paint

Front and rear skid plates with a liquid metal finish

Race-inspired graphics on the side doors, fender, and bonnet

FIA branding on windscreen and passenger-side lower cladding

Interior: Race Ready Cockpit

Vibrant Firestorm Orange-themed interiors

Firestorm Orange FIA X Formula E edition plaque

Formula E logo uniquely placed on passenger dashboard panel and seats

FIA branding on seat belts

Firestorm Orange-accented steering wheel, in-touch controller, electronic parking brake, start/stop button, and door open straps

Black and Orange-themed dynamic speaker pattern and wireless charging dock

Formula E-inspired custom startup animation

Formula E-inspired exterior engine sounds

Race car-inspired start/stop button flap

Translucent Door Inserts

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, “Our customers conveyed a compelling message, the BE 6 doesn’t just look futuristic, but it also evokes the sensation of being in a racing cockpit once they step inside. They love that it screams electric, unapologetically. We built the Formula E Edition by listening to that energy. Racing is no longer a niche in India; it’s becoming a lifestyle statement. With this edition, we’ve channelled that cultural shift into a machine that celebrates electric performance the Mahindra way - bold, emotional, and proudly made in India.”

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said “Motorsport is India’s new young passion. And no Indian brand has lived this journey more authentically than Mahindra. With the BE 6 Formula E Edition, we are bringing this racing spirit to the street. It’s bold, electric, defiant - and unmistakably Indian.”

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer - Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Every accent, every surface, every shadow on this BE 6 Formula E Edition was designed with motorsport intensity. This SUV doesn’t whisper racing - it shouts it. This edition is a celebration of India’s rising motorsport culture and Mahindra’s racing lineage.”

Kush Maini – Brand Ambassador, Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs, said, “India is falling in love with motorsport, and it’s amazing to see the rise of Formula E fandom. The BE 6 Formula E Edition brings that thrill, that energy, that boldness to Indian roads. It’s the perfect bridge from race to road.”

A New Kind of Performance Movement

The BE 6 Formula E Edition delivers everything that made the BE 6 a phenomenon — and adds Mahindra’s electric racing DNA on top.

Accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds with a top speed of 202 km/h.

The motor generates 282 bhp (210 kW) power with its 79 kWh battery delivering 500 km real-world range

Race-mode inspired torque delivery crafted for instant acceleration

New Generations. Same Electric Passion.

India’s youth is discovering motorsport as a cultural identity, fandom meets fashion, and adrenaline meets ambition. And the BE 6 Formula E Edition is the SUV designed for this tribe.

Mahindra is proud to announce Kush Maini – Bengaluru-born racer, FIA Formula 2 race winner, amongst India’s fastest drivers and part of Mahindra’s Formula E Racing team – as the face of Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs.

Why Kush Maini?

He represents exactly what BE 6 Formula E Edition stands for:

Youthful electric energy

Indian pride

Global ambition

Authentic racing credibility

Mentored by Mika Häkkinen, the legendary two-time Formula 1 World Champion; Kush is already lighting up the international motorsport scene, making him the perfect ambassador for India’s most aspirational electric SUV.

For the Next Generation of Racers: BE 6 Formula E Ride-On

Celebrating this motorsport moment, Mahindra also unveils the BE 6 Formula E Edition Ride-On: a fun, race-themed toddler car designed to spark imagination and create India’s youngest electric enthusiasts. Available from April 2026 at a price of ₹18,000/-, it mirrors the actual BE 6 Formula E Edition with its mini aero flares and vibrant colours. Because the future of electric performance starts young. 2025 Tata Sierra Launched Today in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New SUV From Tata Motors.

Collectible and Pure Electric Emotion

The BE 6 Formula E Edition is a collectible eSUV created for fans who want the rush of Formula racing in a street-legal BEV with unmistakable Indian swagger.

Assured Gifts for the first 999 customers of BE 6 Formula E Edition#

Track-day experience at Mahindra’s Proving Track with Kush Maini

Collector’s Box with Mahindra Racing memorabilia

A memorable photo & video of the delivery moment

You can choose a special number between 0 and 99 which will come as a decal on the side door of your BE 6 Formula E Edition

Your first name will appear on the Mahindra Racing Car which will race at the London E-Prix

Grand Prize for 3 Lucky Winners*

Tickets and paddock access to London E-Prix in August 2026

Meet & greet with Mahindra Racing team and MADE$ team

Special roof decal

