New Delhi, April 15: The Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launch has been underway for many months and is now set to be on May 9, according to reports. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift will be a fourth-generation model that revamps the old design and adds new features as per the current automobile trend. The Maruti Swift 2024 hatchback is expected to have a unique and evolutionary design, keeping the model's familiarity intact for enthusiasts.

The report by Carandbike suggested that the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift model would appear more "upright than the outgoing model." There might be significant changes from bonnet lines to headlamps compared to the current model. The car will reportedly have extended shoulderlines and minor changes in the glasshouse. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features Know Everything About New Grand i10 NIOS.

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024: Technology and Performance Enhancement

According to the report by Rushlane, the new Maruti Swift 2024 model is expected to feature a state-of-the-art 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The report also mentioned that the car is said to offer elements like steering, gauges, and air-con controls similar to those of the other Maruti Suzuki models.

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024: Interior and Exterior Design Upgrades

Maruti Suzuki new Swift 2024 model is set to impress with its 'refreshed' design, aimed at boosting comfort and convenience for the drivers and passengers. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is said to feature premium upholstery, LED headlamps and tail lamps, and a redesigned layout. The report highlighted that the car drew inspiration from the existing Maruti Suzuki models including the Fronx and Baleno, promising a blend of familiarity and innovation. The car is expected to offer ventilated seating and an array of versatile ports for quick connectivity, further enhancing the driving experience. MG Hector Black Storm Edition Launched in India; Check Price Details and Know What’s New in MG SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024: Engine and Transmission

The Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 is expected to have a 1.2-litre Z series petrol engine capable of generating 83hp and 108Nm peak torque. The Swift 2024 will reportedly be available in two transmission options: manual and automatic. The report also hints at a possible Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 CNG variant. The Maruti Suzuki DZire 2024 model is also expected to have the same engine. Suzuki Motor Corporation introduced all-new Swift in Japan last year and began selling CVT models from December 13, 2023 and 5MT models from January 17, 2024.

