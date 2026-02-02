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Mumbai, February 2: An Andhra Pradesh businessman has set a new national record by purchasing a VIP vehicle registration number for a staggering INR 2.08 crore. The buyer, identified as Kiran Kolpakula from Guntur, secured the premium car number plate "DDC 0001" during a high-profile auction held on February 2. The transaction officially marks the most expensive car number plate ever sold in India, far exceeding the cost of many luxury supercars.

The Record-Breaking Auction of 'DDC 0001'

The sale took place during the launch of the "Auction House" by Big Boy Toyz (BBT), a well-known luxury pre-owned car dealership. The number plate was previously owned by the founder and managing director of BBT, Jatin Ahuja, who had featured it on his social media in late 2025. Andhra Pradesh Bus Fight Video: Hair Pulled, Slaps Fly as Women Passengers Fight Inside APSRTC Bus, Clip Goes Viral.

Big Boy Toyz Confirmed Auction of 'DDC 0001'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Boy Toyz (@bigboytoyz_india)

While the auction featured celebrity-owned vehicles - including cars previously belonging to actress Shilpa Shetty and filmmaker Rohit Shetty - it was the "0001" registration that ignited the most intense bidding war. Experts note that the final price of INR 2.08 crore highlights a growing appetite for rare automotive collectibles in India's Tier-2 cities.

Viral Pic Shows VIP Number Plate ‘DDC 0001’ Spotted on Maruti Suzuki Ignis

🚨 Andhra Pradesh man buys India’s most expensive vehicle number plate ‘DDC 001’ sells for Rs 2.08 crore. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dCFBl2eRwq — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) February 2, 2026

Pitting Plate Against Vehicle

In a move that sparked significant debate across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, the record-breaking number plate was reportedly spotted mounted on a Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The contrast between the vehicle's market value - approximately INR 7 to INR 10 lakh - and the INR 2.08 crore spent on its registration has drawn mixed reactions. While some observers viewed the choice as a humorous "subversion of expectations", automotive analysts suggest the plate will likely be transferred to a high-end flagship vehicle in the buyer's collection at a later date.

Netizens React to Andhra Man Paying INR 2.08 Crore for India's 'Most Expensive' Car Number Plate

A businessman named Kiran Kolipakula (or Kiran Kolpakula in some reports) from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, bought India’s most expensive vehicle registration number plate to date: DDC 001 (sometimes listed as DDC 0001). Sale price: ₹2.08 crore (≈ $247,000–250,000 USD at current… — Cata Paul 🃏‍‍‍ (@CataPaul2) February 2, 2026

DDC 0001 for ₹2crores! Spend ₹2 crore in India and reality hits hard: the number plate isn’t yours, the system makes the car own it! pic.twitter.com/0CN0BM7OQj — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) January 30, 2026

Historical Context of Fancy Numbers

This purchase shatters the previous Indian record held by the registration "HR 88 B 8888", which saw a bid of INR 1.17 crore in late 2025, though that specific deal faced complications regarding payment verification. Before that, the record sat at INR 46 lakh for the number "KL 07 DG 0007", bought by a Kerala-based IT entrepreneur for his Lamborghini Urus.

The Value of Vanity Registrations

According to Jatin Ahuja, the success of this auction reinforces that elite collectors now view rare registration numbers as appreciating assets rather than just status symbols. "Enthusiasts across the country are willing to pay a premium for authenticity and trust," Ahuja stated, noting that transparency in the auction process has encouraged higher valuations for such "legacy" assets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Big Boy Toyz). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).