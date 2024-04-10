New Delhi, April 10: MG Motors has launched the Hector Black Storm edition in India. The MG Hector Black Storm edition is the latest model from the MG Hector SUV lineup, bringing distinctive design and features. The SUV comes with multiple variants for customer preferences.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, Morris Garages Motors has launched the MG Hector Black Storm edition SUV in India. It is the third black edition model following the MG Astor and Gloster. The new MG Hector Black Storm edition comes with interior and exterior upgrades. Jeep Compass Night Eagle 2024 Launched in India With All-Black Colour Scheme; Know Starting Price, Booking Details and New Features Latest SUV Offering.

MG Hector Black Storm Edition Interior and Exterior

The Hector Black Storm edition boasts an all-black theme with gunmetal grey detailing on the dashboard and centre console. The new edition introduces upgraded black leather upholstery detailed with 'Black Storm' engraved on the front headrests and a leather-wrapped steering wheel accented with a gunmetal finish. The cabin of the SUV gives a luxurious feel, which is enhanced by a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a range of high-tech features like ADAS technology, a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats. The SUV also features a 7.0-inch digital driver display, powered driver seat, auto turn indicator, 360-degree camera and six airbags.

The exterior of the SUV showcases an all-black finish called Starry Black, highlighted by sporty red detailing on the brake calipers. The Hector Black Storm edition features dark chrome finishes on the tailgate, claddings and skid plates. For further distinction, the SUV is equipped with smoked taillights and black bezels around the headlights.

MG Hector Black Storm Edition Specifications and Features

The MG Hector Black Storm comes equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol variant is equipped with a six-speed CVT gearbox, which can deliver 142bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant offers a six-speed manual transmission, which can produce 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki Cars Price Hike: Swift Price Raised by Rs 25,000, Grand Vitara Gets Costlier; Effective From April 10.

MG Hector Black Storm Edition Price

As per a report of AutoCar India, the MG Hector Black Storm edition comes with five and seven-seater variants for petrol engines, while the diesel engine comes with five, six and seven-seater variants. The five and seven-seater petrol engine variants come at a price point of Rs 21.25 Lakh and Rs 21.98 Lakh, respectively. The diesel variant starts at a price point of Rs 21.95 Lakh and goes up to Rs 22.76 Lakh.

