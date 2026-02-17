Mumbai, February 17: Maruti Suzuki India officially launched its first-ever fully electric vehicle, the e Vitara, on Tuesday, February 17. Marking a significant shift for the country’s largest carmaker, the electric SUV has been introduced at a starting price of INR 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) under an innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. Under this scheme, customers pay a lower upfront cost for the vehicle while renting the battery at a rate of INR 3.99 per kilometer, a move aimed at making electric mobility more accessible to the mass market.

The e Vitara is a global product developed in collaboration with Suzuki’s partner, Toyota, and is manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s dedicated EV facility in Gujarat. While exports to markets like Europe and Japan began in late 2025, the domestic launch today signals Maruti’s formal entry into India’s competitive electric SUV segment. Following the announcement, Maruti Suzuki shares rose over 1% on the NSE, reaching INR 15,211 as investors reacted positively to the aggressive pricing and ownership structure. Nissan Gravite Launch Today: 7-Seater MPV To Debut in India With Versatile Features and Competitive Pricing.

Design, Safety, and Interiors

Drawing heavy inspiration from the eVX concept, the e Vitara features a rugged, muscular design with Y-shaped LED DRLs, 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, and a 2,700mm wheelbase that provides a spacious cabin. The interior boasts a dual-screen setup, featuring a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment system.

Safety is a primary focus, with the e Vitara earning a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Standard safety equipment includes seven airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and Electronic Stability Program (ESP). The top-tier Alpha variant adds Level 2 ADAS features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and a 360-degree camera. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch Soon: 5-Star Rated Electric SUV To Make Market Debut This Month.

Innovative BaaS Pricing and Ownership

The e Vitara’s BaaS model separates the cost of the battery from the vehicle itself, significantly lowering the initial purchase barrier. In addition to the INR 10.99 lakh starting price for the base Delta variant (49kWh), Maruti is offering a comprehensive benefits package to boost buyer confidence.

This package includes a 60% assured buyback after three years, an 8-year battery warranty, and a complimentary home charger with installation worth INR 50,000. Furthermore, early adopters will receive one year of free charging across Maruti's growing public network, which is expected to reach 2,000 points across 1,100 cities by the end of the year.

Battery Options and Performance

The e Vitara is built on the dedicated HEARTECT-e platform and is available in two battery pack options using LFP (Lithium Iron-Phosphate) "blade" cells:

49kWh Battery : Available in the Delta trim, delivering 142bhp and a claimed ARAI range of 440 km.

: Available in the Delta trim, delivering 142bhp and a claimed ARAI range of 440 km. 61kWh Battery: Available in the Zeta and Alpha trims, producing 172bhp and a superior ARAI range of 543 km.

Both versions feature a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup and a single-speed transmission. Charging times are competitive, with DC fast chargers capable of taking both batteries from 10% to 80% in approximately 45 minutes.

With this launch, Maruti Suzuki enters a heated segment currently led by the Tata Curvv.ev, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. By utilising the BaaS model, a strategy successfully employed by MG Motor India, Maruti hopes to leverage its massive dealer network to convert traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) buyers to electric power. Bookings for the e Vitara are now open online and at NEXA showrooms for an initial amount of INR 21,000, with deliveries expected to commence shortly.

