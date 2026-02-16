Mumbai, February 16: Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch a mid-cycle refresh for its popular Brezza compact SUV, as evidenced by recent sightings of camouflaged test prototypes on Indian roads. The 2026 facelift is expected to introduce significant functional upgrades, including a larger infotainment system and a new gearbox, to maintain its lead in the highly competitive SUV segment.

The upcoming model appears to focus on addressing customer feedback regarding boot space and transmission options while retaining the recognisable proportions of the current vehicle. Although Maruti Suzuki has not officially announced the launch date, the frequency of test sightings suggests a market introduction is likely in the coming months. Nissan Gravite Compact MPV Set for India Launch on February 17; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza New Transmission and Infotainment Upgrades

One of the most notable mechanical changes spotted in the test mules is the potential introduction of a six-speed manual gearbox. This unit is expected to replace the existing five-speed manual transmission currently mated to the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The upgrade is likely aimed at improving highway drivability and fuel efficiency across different driving conditions.

Inside the cabin, the SUV is tipped to receive a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. This new display is expected to offer higher resolution and expanded connectivity features compared to the current 9-inch screen. The vehicle will continue to offer premium features like a head-up display with navigation prompts to distinguish itself from entry-level rivals.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Underfloor CNG Technology for Enhanced Practicality

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly evaluating a major change for the Brezza's S-CNG variant by testing an underfloor tank placement. Currently, CNG cylinders occupy a significant portion of the luggage bay, a common drawback for buyers. By moving the tank beneath the floor, Maruti aims to restore full boot capacity, significantly enhancing the vehicle's utility for families.

Prototypes carrying CNG markings have been observed with this new configuration. This move mirrors trends seen in other modern CNG vehicles where manufacturers are prioritising luggage space without compromising on fuel economy or range.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Exterior Refinements and Performance

While the front fascia remains under heavy camouflage, observers have noted redesigned alloy wheels and slimmer body cladding along the sides. These minor cosmetic tweaks suggest a cleaner, more modern aesthetic for the 2026 model. The SUV is expected to retain its 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine, which produces approximately 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque. Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior Leaked; Compact Sedan Spotted Testing.

The CNG version is also expected to maintain its current performance outputs of roughly 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm. By combining these familiar mechanicals with improved technology and better space management, Maruti Suzuki aims to protect the Brezza's position as a high-volume driver for the Indo-Japanese carmaker.

Summary: Maruti Suzuki is testing a 2026 Brezza facelift featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a six-speed manual gearbox. A major update includes a possible underfloor CNG tank to free up boot space. The compact SUV will retain its 1.5-litre petrol engine while receiving minor exterior styling updates and redesigned alloy wheels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).