New Delhi, February 10 : Maruti Suzuki has launched the Tour S 2023 for the fleet market. The new Tour S has received a mild facelift for the 2023 model year.

The new Maruti Suzuki Tour S is based on the latest generation of the Dzire compact sedan and is available in petrol and CNG powertrain options. Let’s take a brief look at the newly launched car. Next Generation Tata Nexon Gets Spotted With Striking New Design; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Maruti Suzuki Tour S 2023 - Design, Features & Powertrains :

The Maruti Suzuki Tour S 2023 flaunts a revised front fascia with restyled hexagonal grille and sweptback headlights. Its rear façade has been also refreshed with new LED taillights and the ‘Tour S’ badging. Hyundai Verna Next Generation Launch: Here's Everything We Know So Far.

Under the hood, the Tour S 2023 gets powered by a 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine that is capable of generating 89 BHP of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. The same engine, when running on CNG offers a reduced 76 BHP and 98.5 Nm. The fleet centric compact sedan comes with a claimed a fuel efficiency of 23.15 kmpl. The Tour S-CNG 2023 version is claimed to be 21% more efficient than its predecessor.

The Maruti Suzuki Tour S 2023 comes pack with an array of good convenience as well as safety features including ABS with EBD, dual airbags, Brake Assist, ESP and reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX, speed-sensitive door locking, tilt-adjustable steering wheel and air-conditioning system.

Maruti Suzuki Tour S 2023 - Price & Colour Options :

The Maruti Suzuki Tour S 2023 has launched in the Indian fleet market priced at Rs 6.51 lakh for the petrol version, while the CNG version has been tagged at Rs 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Tour S is being offered in three colour choices - Midnight Black, Arctic White and Silky Silver.

