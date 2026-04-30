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Oben Electric has officially launched its newest electric motorcycle, the Rorr EVO, in the Indian market. Designed as a performance-oriented yet practical solution for daily commuting, the motorcycle features a bold and muscular aesthetic defined by sculpted body panels and a signature projector headlamp. This new model introduces several proprietary technological advancements aimed at optimising the riding experience through artificial intelligence and enhanced battery safety.

The Rorr EVO arrives with significant upgrades to its feature suite, including advanced safety alerts and a comprehensive connectivity package managed through a dedicated mobile application. Beyond its visual presence, the motorcycle is engineered with a focus on durability, featuring a high-strength aluminium structure and a specialised battery chemistry designed to withstand high-heat environments. These updates position the Rorr EVO as a technologically advanced entry in India’s growing electric two-wheeler segment. 2026 Yezdi Scrambler Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Oben Rorr EVO Specifications and Features

The Oben Rorr EVO is powered by a 3.4 kWh LFP battery and an IP68-rated motor, enabling it to reach a top speed of 110 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3 seconds. It offers a certified IDC range of 180 km and supports 0 to 80% fast charging in 90 minutes. The motorcycle features SmartIQ AI technology to optimise power delivery, a 5-inch colour TFT display with navigation, and safety features such as Fall Alert with Emergency Assist and Unified Brake Assist. For practicality, it provides 200 mm of ground clearance, a 780 mm seat height and 10 litres of total storage with dual USB charging ports. BMW F 450 GS Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Oben Rorr EVO Price in India

The Oben Rorr EVO is available at a special introductory price of INR 99,999 (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers. Following the introductory period, the price will be adjusted to INR 1,24,999 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is offered in four colours: Pulse Red, Neutron Blue, Magnetic Black and Photon White, and comes with an 8-year battery warranty. Bookings are currently open for INR 777, with customer deliveries and test rides scheduled to begin in June 2026 across 150 showrooms nationwide.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Oben Electric). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).