New Delhi, August 5: Oben Electric has launched a new model in its electric motorcycle lineup, the Rorr EZ Sigma. The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma reportedly builds on the base of the existing Rorr EZ and comes with advanced features to enhance its riders' experience. The Oben Rorr EZ price in India starts at INR 1.27 lakh. The new Rorr EZ Sigma brings features like a reverse mode. It also includes a TFT screen which shows navigation, trip details, and alerts for calls and messages.

The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma comes with smart features and is offered in four colour options, which include Electric Red, Surge Cyan, Electro Amber, and Photon White. It includes features like anti-theft protection, 24/7 customer support, and the ability to track ride details. The electric bike also supports remote diagnostics. Triumph Thruxton 400 Launch in India on August 6, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Specifications and Features

The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma comes with a 12V LED headlamp and under-seat storage that includes dual USB ports with built-in storage space. It has a 5-inch TFT screen which offers turn-by-turn navigation, trip meter, and alerts for calls, texts, and music. Riders can switch between three driving modes, which are Eco, City, and Havoc, depending on needs. The electric motorcycle is available in two battery configurations, which include 3.4kWh and 4.4kWh with fast charging capabilities, reaching 0-80% in 1 hour 30 minutes through the Oben Plug.

The Rorr EZ Sigma delivers a 286 Nm of torque on the wheel and accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.3 seconds, and delivers a peak motor power of 7.5kW. It also includes regenerative braking, reverse mode, and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Additionally, the bike include the Driver Alert System (DAS) and battery theft protection. Tesla 2nd Showroom Opening on August 11: Elon Musk’s EV Company To Expand Its India Presence by Launching Its 2nd Retail Outlet in Delhi’s Aerocity.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Price in India

The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma is launched in India at an introductory starting price of INR 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 3.4kWh battery variant, while the 4.4kWh variant is priced at INR 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom). These launch prices are valid for a limited time. Once the introductory period ends, the price of Rorr EZ Sigma might increase to INR 1.47 lakh and INR 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Interested buyers can pre-book the electric bike by paying INR 2,999, and deliveries are set to begin from August 15, 2025.

