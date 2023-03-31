New Delhi, March 31 : It is a known fact that French car maker Renault is working to bring back the Duster SUV in the Indian car market for some time now. Now, a set of new spy images of the next generation Renault Duster have surfaced online.

The Renault Duster was a highly successful name in India, which pioneered the compact SUV segment in the country. However, the advent of innumerable SUV models from a slew of more established brands in the Indian automotive industry, resulted in the demise of the Duster SUV. However, Renault is all-braced up to resurrect the Duster in India in a bigger, better and much meaner avatar to fight it out in the tough SUV market of the country. Read on to know more. Tata Nexon Getting More Premium? Bestselling SUV’s Upcoming Facelift Model Spotted Testing With Premium Lighting Systems; Check All Details Here.

Renault Duster SUV Caught Testing With production-Spec Design :

Going by the latest set of images of the next-gen Renault Duster’s test mule provided by the spy shutterbugs, the SUV will come with a bolder front fascia. As per the reports, the and its sister concern Dacia are busy developing the SUV in association with their Japanese partner Nissan. The Renault-Nissan partnership has been proving to be feasible and fruitful, especially in India, where both these brands are a bit beaten by their many competitors. Skoda Kushaq SUV and Slavia Sedan Models’ Ambition Trim Gets Endowed With Flagship 1.5L TSI Engine, Check All Details.

As per the reports, the all-new Renault Duster is going to be sharing a lot of design cues with the Dacia Bigster concept, which was unveiled back in 2021. The Duster’s test prototype, though under thick camouflages, sported a sleek front grille with LED DRLs and big rectangular air dam, prominent squared-off wheel arches, roof rails, V-shaped taillights and a distinctive roof spoiler. These indicate a very aggressive styling.

The new upcoming India-bound Renault Duster SUV is reportedly going to be offered in 5- and 7-seater configurations. The SUV is also speculated to come with its pure EV counterpart apart from its ICE version.

The upcoming Renault Duster model will be in its 3rd generation and is likely have its world premiere sometime in 2024. It is expected to arrive on the Indian shores by the end of 2024 and will compete against a wide range of rivals including the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the mid-sized SUV segment in the country.

