Gurugram, October 7: Nissan Motor India has revealed the name of its upcoming C-SUV model, the Nissan Tekton, which will be launched in India next year. The company shared a preview of the Nissan Tekton SUV, confirming that the model was inspired by the Nissan Patrol. The car is expected to rival models like the Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster.

Nissan said that the name ‘Tekton’ in Greek means “craftsman” or “architect.” The name aligns with Nissan’s ethos of precision engineering and innovation that enriches lives, the company added. Nissan Motor India highlighted that Tekton would appeal to those who are “shaping their world” through their careers, passions, and lifestyles. Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Mahindra SUV Launched in India.

Nissan Tekton SUV to Be Launched in India in 2026

Inspiration drawn ✏️ from heritage and proven capability 💪 First hinted at back in March, we’re shedding light on the all-new Nissan Tekton. With design cues inspired by our legendary Nissan Patrol, the Nissan Tekton is set to blend bold sculpting with robust reliability,… pic.twitter.com/F6ahiX4Uxt — Nissan India (@Nissan_India) October 7, 2025

Nissan Tekton SUV to Share Same Platform as Upcoming Renault Duster

The Nissan Tekton SUV is inspired by the company’s longest-running model, the Patrol, which is not currently available for sale in India. However, the company is rumoured to introduce it in 2026 or 2027. The Tekton SUV is built on the CMF-B platform, which it shares with the upcoming Renault Duster. “It will be the second product under Nissan’s ‘One Car, One World’ strategy, manufactured in partnership with Renault at the Chennai plant for sale within India and future export to select global markets,” the company added in a post.

Nissan Tekton SUV Design and Inspiration

The upcoming Nissan Tekton SUV will feature bold aesthetics and advanced tech features in 2026. It will sport a sculpted bonnet, Patrol-like C-shaped signature headlamps, and a robust lower bumper—all creating a commanding presence. Tekton’s side profile will showcase a muscular and imposing stance that could create an “unmistakable silhouette” on the road, the company stated. Mahindra Bolero Facelift Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Mahindra SUV Launched in India.

At the rear, the Nissan Tekton SUV will feature a red illuminated light bar connecting the C-shaped dynamic taillamps and a ‘Tekton’ badge on the tailgate. Tekton will be part of Nissan Motor India’s plan to expand its product lineup in India and strengthen its presence.

