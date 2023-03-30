New Delhi, March 30 : Tata Motors is riding high on success of its range of new-age cars. The Indian auto giant is now working on the refreshed avatar of its star performer Nexon SUV. The Tata Nexon subcompact SUV has been a stellar success, which essentially offered a great boost to Tata Motors’ sales and pushed the ranking of the carmaker in the highly competitive Indian market.

The Tata Nexon received its first facelift back in 2020 and now we expect a more comprehensive facelift of the car, as this will be its mid-life makeover. The Nexon sub-4 metre SUV has been Tata’s highest-selling model ever since its launch, and its comprehensive refresh will reinstate its positioning amid the advent of many new rivals. However, going by the spy shots of the Nexon facelift’s test mule, Tata Motors seem to be doing more than that, and making its warhorse more impressive and premium to offer a tough fight. Let’s take a look. Toyota Tacoma New-Gen To Preview the Next-Gen Fortuner and Hilux With Shared Platform and Tech; Find Key Details Here.

Tata Nexon facelift – Expected Design, Features & Tech Updates:

The Tata Nexon facelift model has been spied a couple of times now, and the latest spy images show the car testing with sequential turn indicators, which is a more premium feature usually found a segment above the Nexon’s sub-4 metre SUV segment. Hyundai Preparing To Bring Forth Its Genesis Luxury Brand in India With Localisation; Find Details Here.

The earlier spy images revealed that the Nexon is most probably going to boast of new stylish tail lights that draws design inspiration from the premium Harrier and Safari SUVs. The premium lighting systems are indicative of the Nexon getting more premium in nature to mark it as a superior model than its competitors, which is important if it wants to hold on to its top spot in its own class, given the cutthroat competition.

The upcoming 2024 Tata Nexon facelift is expected to come with an allover refreshed styling to look bolder and more contemporary. Even though it will be just a facelift, Tata is expected to offer innumerable updates in terms of styling, features and tech in order to make it a comprehensive update.

The front fascia of the Nexon is said to be getting styling inspirations from the new Curvv concept, it is likely to get a new more stylized headlight and revamped bumpers. While the side profile would be mostly retained with probable new wheels, the rear will flaunt new tail lights as already mentioned. New exciting exterior colour options are also expected.

The Nexon 2024 facelift is said to be getting a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, fully digital instrument cluster and more.

When tech updates are concerned, Nexon facelift will also be getting endowed with a radar-based ADAS tech suite that was introduced on the Safari Red Dark Edition. This will make the Tata Nexon the first subcompact SUV in India offering ADAS suit.

Tata Nexon facelift – Specs, Launch Timeline, Price and Competitors:

The 2024 Tata Nexon facelift is likely to launch towards the end of this year during the Indian festive season. It is not likely to get any under the hood changes, which means it will get powered by the same 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engines, with the engine mill with expected power boost.

With all the nice premium updates in place, Tata Motors is expected to increase the price by around Rs. 50,000, which would be a reasonable price hike. Post its Indian launch, the Nexon facelift will lock its horns will the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the soon to launch Maruti Suzuki FRONX crossover.

