New Delhi, September 11: Royal Enfield on Tuesday reportedly announced that it will pass on the full benefit of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut for its customers. The company is said to apply the revised pricing across its entire range, including motorcycles, service, apparel, and accessories. The new rates will come into effect from September 22, 2025, following reforms introduced by the GST Council earlier this month. The development will make Royal Enfield products more affordable.

Following the government’s announcement of a revised GST slab for two-wheelers, all models under 350cc are taxed at 18 percent instead of the earlier 28 percent. The company is said to make its 350cc range cheaper, which has been a key part of Royal Enfield’s portfolio. The price reduction is expected to attract a larger number of riders. As per a report of The Economic Times, Royal Enfield has announced the price cuts across multiple categories to be effective from September 22, 2025. GST Rate Cuts: Mahindra & Mahindra Offers GST Reduction Benefits on SUVs to Customers up to INR 1.56 Lakh Starting Today.

Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and Royal Enfield Bullet 350 are set to get a price cut. While the company has not disclosed the new prices for these bikes, it is said that the updated rates will be announced on September 22, 2025. B Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, reportedly said, “The Government of India’s latest GST reform will not only make motorcycles under 350cc more accessible but will also excite the first-time buyers. Royal Enfield is delighted to announce that we are passing the full GST benefit of the price revision directly to our consumers.” GST Rate Cut: Tata Motors To Pass Full GST Reduction Benefit to Customers, List of Cars and SUVs That Will See Price Drops.

Several leading automakers have already announced that they will pass on the benefits of the recent GST reduction to their customers. Mahindra & Mahindra is said to offer price cuts of up to INR 1.56 lakh on its SUV range. Tata Motors is also reducing prices on passenger vehicles by INR 75,000 to INR 1.45 lakh starting September 22. Renault is also cutting prices by up to INR 96,000 on models like Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, while Kia India will apply the GST reduction across its entire ICE portfolio from September 22, 2025.

