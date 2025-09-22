New Delhi, September 22: Renault is reportedly testing a new-generation Duster in India. The New Renault Duster is expected to launch sometime in 2026. Test mules of the 5-seater Renault Duster and the 7-seater model, which could be Bigster or Boreal, have been reportedly spotted multiple times in recent months. The 2026 Duster is now said to be spotted in Bengaluru. The new-generation Duster for India may feature some unique styling elements on the front and rear of the vehicle.

As per a report of Financial Express, the 2026 Renault Duster was recently spotted testing in Bengaluru. The India-specific model is expected to feature unique styling tweaks. Spy images indicate vertically-aligned LED taillights instead of the V-shaped ones found on the international version. Lamborghini Crash at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai: Luxury Car Skids out of Control, Rams Into Divider on Coastal Road; Gautam Singhania Shares Shocking Accident Video.

2026 Renault Duster Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the 2026 Renault Duster is expected to come with a rectangular headlamp cluster with Y-shaped LED daytime running lights and "Renault" branding on the front grille. It may include a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch floating infotainment display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. The 2026 Duster may feature a shark fin antenna and thick wheel arch cladding. The vehicle is also expected to come with six airbags and a 360-degree camera for safety and security. BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme Becomes World’s Fastest Production Car With 308mph Speed Record, Beats Bugatti Chiron’s Record.

The Duster could offer a three-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls, a wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, and a six-speaker audio system. Additionally, the roof-mounted spoiler on the Indian variant appears to have a slightly different notched design. As per reports, Renault is likely to use a 1.6-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine for the new Duster. The engine is expected to be paired with two electric motors, which may be a 49 bhp traction motor and a high-voltage starter generator. The motors will likely draw power from a 1.2 kWh battery to deliver an output of 138 bhp.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

