New Delhi, September 22: Renault is reportedly testing a new-generation Duster in India. The New Renault Duster is expected to launch sometime in 2026. Test mules of the 5-seater Renault Duster and the 7-seater model, which could be Bigster or Boreal, have been reportedly spotted multiple times in recent months. The 2026 Duster is now said to be spotted in Bengaluru. The new-generation Duster for India may feature some unique styling elements on the front and rear of the vehicle.
As per a report of Financial Express, the 2026 Renault Duster was recently spotted testing in Bengaluru. The India-specific model is expected to feature unique styling tweaks. Spy images indicate vertically-aligned LED taillights instead of the V-shaped ones found on the international version.
2026 Renault Duster Specifications and Features (Expected)
As per reports, the 2026 Renault Duster is expected to come with a rectangular headlamp cluster with Y-shaped LED daytime running lights and "Renault" branding on the front grille. It may include a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch floating infotainment display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. The 2026 Duster may feature a shark fin antenna and thick wheel arch cladding. The vehicle is also expected to come with six airbags and a 360-degree camera for safety and security.
The Duster could offer a three-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls, a wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, and a six-speaker audio system. Additionally, the roof-mounted spoiler on the Indian variant appears to have a slightly different notched design. As per reports, Renault is likely to use a 1.6-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine for the new Duster. The engine is expected to be paired with two electric motors, which may be a 49 bhp traction motor and a high-voltage starter generator. The motors will likely draw power from a 1.2 kWh battery to deliver an output of 138 bhp.
