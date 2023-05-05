New Delhi, May 5 : Skoda has launched the new updated 2023 Kodiaq SUV in India with BS6 Phase 2 complaint petrol engine, while also offering some added features to make the package more enticing to the prospective buyers.

The Skoda Kodiaq 2023 also comes with claimed improved fuel efficiency and of course hiked prices. Here’s a brief look at all the key details. BMW 5 Series Next-Gen Along With All-New i5 Set for World Premiere This Month; Here’s All We Know So Far.

2023 Skoda Kodiaq - BS6 2 Compliant Engine

The 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV continues to pack in the same 2.0-litre petrol engine under its hood, but the engine has been tweaked to adhere to the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The petrol mill generates 188bhp of power and 320Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Kodiaq comes with all four-wheels drive system and now claims to offer 4.4% better fuel efficiency than before. Citroen C3 New Shine Turbo Trim Launched; All Turbo Variants Get BS6 Phase 2 Update; Checkout All Key Details.

2023 Skoda Kodiaq - New Features

The updated new Kodiaq doesn’t get any exterior or interior changes, but does offer some added features, including door edge protectors, a lounge step for second-row passengers and rear spoiler finlets which adds to the aerodynamics of the vehicle.

2023 Skoda Kodiaq – Revised Prices

The Skoda Kodiaq 2023 is available in India in three variants, namely - Style, Sportline, and L&K. The Czech auto maker has hiked the price range of the updated Kodiaq starting from Rs 50,000 to up to Rs 1.40 lakh. The Kodiaq’s price range now starts at Rs. 37.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs. 41.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

