New Delhi, May 4 : French automaker Citroen has introduced the new Shine Turbo trim of its new C3 hatchback. The launch of the new top-spec Shine Turbo variant has come soon after the company added the new top-end Shine variants to the car’s naturally aspirated range.

Alongside introducing the Citroen Shine Turbo trim, the company has also updated all the turbo variants of the car to make them compliant with the BS6 phase 2 regulations. Read on to know more details. Volkswagen ID7 Unveiled at Shanghai Motor Show With 700kms Electric Range and Premium Features; Checkout Design and Other All Key Details.

Citroen C3 – Price & Features:

The Citroen C3’s new Shine Turbo variants will start getting delivered by mid-May, as per the company. The updated price list of the C3 hatch starts at Rs 6.16 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.92 lakh for the top-end C3 Shine Turbo Dual Tone Vibe Pack variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Upcoming Launches: From Jimny to Next-Gen Dzire, Find Key Details of the 4 New Cars Coming Our Way From the Top-Selling Car Maker in India.

The Citroen C3 Turbo variants have been exclusively equipped with some added features, including idle-engine start/stop, electronic stability programme, tyre pressure monitoring system and hill-hold. The newly added Turbo Shine variant comes with powered ORVMs, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, fog lamps, day/night IRVM and 35 connected car tech. Safety features include a rear defogger, rear wiper and washer and a reversing camera among others.

Citroen C3 – Powertrains & Rivals:

The C3 comes powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 82PS and 115Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol mill generating 110PS and 190Nm coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission choice. An automatic transmission option is also on its way as per reports.

The Citroen C3 fights with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago as per its segment. However, owing to its size, price as well as its styling it also goes up against the likes of the premium hatchbacks including Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20.

