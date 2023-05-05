New Delhi, May 5 : German luxury auto behemoth BMW is all set to unveil the next generation 5 Series this month. Alongside the introduction to the new-gen BMW 5 Series, the all-new BMW i5 EV will also break its cover.

Ahead of the major world premiere, BMW has released teaser images of the upcoming all-electric i5 sedan. Let’s take a look at the details of upcoming luxury cars. Volkswagen ID7 Unveiled at Shanghai Motor Show With 700kms Electric Range and Premium Features; Checkout Design and Other All Key Details.

All-New BMW 5 Series i5 – Exterior & Interior:

The new generation BMW 5 Series will be the eighth-generation model of the 5 Series, and this range will be joined by the i5 EV as well. When it comes to the teaser image, only the front fascia of the upcoming BMW i5 is partly shown. The teaser image offers a look at the signature kidney grille that will be illuminated with LEDs similar to the new & series. The grille gets flanked by sleek headlights, vertical LED DRLs, while an ‘I’ badge is flaunted on the grille keeping in line with the ‘I’ family of BMW. Some vibrant blue accents are also likely to make the EV’s exterior more alluring. BMW X1’s New sDrive18i M Sport Trim Launched in India With Added Luxury Features; Find Out What All Are on Offer in This New Variant.

The glimpse of the new upcoming BMW i5 shows a dashboard layout that is again reminiscent of the 7 Series. It will flaunt a massive floating touchscreen with the brand’s new iDrive 8.5 OS. Other elements that are expected on the new i5 is ambient lighting to stretches across the dashboard onto the doors similar to the flagship 7 Series. However, as per the teaser the ambient light bar under the infotainment system is not connected unlike the 7 Series.

All-New BMW 5 Series i5 – Expected Powertrain:

The all-new BMW 5 Series will come with a range of powertrain options. It will get an all-electric powertrain in the form of the i5, regular petrol and diesel engines options empowered by a 48V mild-hybrid system, and also a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The power figures of the BMW i5 are expected to be around 340hp to 544hp, and it is expected to pack in a 80.7kWh battery offering a range of up to 563km.

All-New BMW 5 Series i5 – Global Unveiling & India Launch Timeline:

The all-new BMW 5 Series along with the new i5 will be unveiled on 24th of May 2023. Currently, BMW 5 Series is available in India in the 520d M Sport and 530i M Sport trims.

The next-gen 5 Series will be launching in the Indian car market in the LWB (long-wheelbase) guise form, sometime in early 2024. Given the BMW i7’s availability in India, the i5 is also likely to launch with its new-gen ICE counterpart 5 Series in India. Post its India launch, the nexy-gen 5 series will be locking its horns with the new upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB.

