New Delhi, May 19: Tata Harrier EV launch in India is scheduled on June 3. The upcoming Tata Harrier EV SUV was first revealed in its production form during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric SUV is said to be built on Tata’s Acti.ev platform. The platform takes forward the company’s OMEGA architecture. The Harrier EV is expected to come with modern features and improved performance.

Tata Motors has not yet revealed the technical specifications details of the Harrier EV's powertrain. However, reports suggest that the electric SUV will likely be available in single-motor setup and a dual-motor setup. The dual-motor variant is expected to offer all-wheel drive capability.

The upcoming Harrier EV is expected to feature a new design, which may include vertically stacked LED headlights placed under the sleek, blade-like daytime running lights (DRLs) that stretch across the front of the SUV. Customers can expect a front radiator grille with a metallic finish and multiple vertical slats. Tata Harrier EV price in India is expected to be around INR 20 lakh to INR 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Harrier EV Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to come with a premium interior. It will likely feature a floating touchscreen infotainment unit, a new four-spoke steering wheel, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The SUV is also expected to run Tata's Arcade.ev interface to offer access to various apps and support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Harrier EV may include ventilated front seats with power adjustment, an electronic parking brake, and a JBL surround sound system. It is also expected to offer Level 2 ADAS features. The Tata Harrier EV is expected to deliver a peak torque of around 500Nm. The electric SUV could offer a driving range of approximately 500 km on a single charge.

