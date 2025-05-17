New Delhi, May 17: Citroen C3 CNG version is launched in India, offering customers more mileage with the same design. The company has introduced its official CNG Kit, which costs INR 93,000, making the car's price INR 7.13 lakh (ex-showroom). With this kit, the car is able to deliver up to 28 km per kg. Citroen C3 CNG will be available at all the dealerships across the country wth the CNG retrofit kit. The French automobile company will offer the CNG version of the Citroen C3 via a certificate retrofit programme.

Stellantis India's Business Head and Director, Kumar Priyesh, said the company was pleased to introduce the CNG retrofitment option for the Citrogen C3 hatchback model. He said that the option contributed to the company's commitment to providing accessible, economical, and eco-conscious mobility solutions to the people. Tata Altroz Facelift Launch in India Likely on May 22; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Citroen C3 CNG Specifications and Features

Citroen C3 CNG comes with a factory-tested CNG kit to work with the car's 1.2-litre NA (naturally aspirated) engine. This CNG version is capable of achieving claimed mileage up to 28 kilometres per kilogram of CNG. The French automaker also claimed that the running cost of this car is INR 2.66 per km. Citroen C3 CNG hatchback is introduced in the following trims - Live, Feel, Feel (O) and Shine.

Citroen automobile announced a three-year or 1,00,000 km vehicle warranty and CNG components. It comes with notable changes such as strong suspension springs, modified rear shock absorbers, and an anti-roll bar, which enhance the ride quality with the CNG retrofit kit. The car comes with a 55-litre CNG tank capacity that offers a total range of 170 to 200 km. Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Bike Launched in India by UK’s Triumph Motorcycles.

Citroen C3 CNG offers advanced features to the customers such as auto-climate control, 180mm ground clearance, six airbags, spacious interiors, boot space and wheelbase of 2,540mm. Due to the CNG fuel option, the car has become an eco-friendly vehicle with reduced emissions and lowered running costs.

