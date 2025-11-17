New Delhi, November 17: Indian equities closed the week on a firmer note Friday, with technology and pharmaceutical shares leading modest gains as investors drew confidence from the US government’s reopening and clearer macro signals. Sentiment was further buoyed by stronger domestic earnings and the outcome of a key state election.

Indian equities are set for a stock-specific session on Monday, with several major companies announcing key corporate developments that may trigger sharp moves. Here are the stocks likely to remain in focus on November 17, 2025.

Maruti Suzuki (NSE: MARUTI)

Maruti Suzuki may see some pressure after the company initiated a recall of 39,506 Grand Vitara units manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025. The recall addresses a potential speedometer defect that may display incorrect fuel levels. While the issue will be resolved through free inspection and part replacement, the development could raise short-term sentiment concerns. However, recalls of this nature are typically not financially material, making any dip a possible buy-on-weakness opportunity for long-term investors. Muthoot Finance Gold Net Profit 2025: Muthoot Capital’s Q2 Profit Falls 82% to INR 2.83 Crore.

Oil India (NSE: OIL)

Oil India may trade mixed after reporting a 28% QoQ rise in net profit to INR 1,044 crore, supported by an 8.9% revenue increase to INR 5,456 crore. However, the company’s EBITDA dropped 17.5% to INR 1,325 crore, with margins slipping to 24.3%. The announcement of an interim dividend of INR 3.50 per share could provide downside support. Investors may track crude oil price trends for directional cues. Indian Stock Market, Closing Bells: Sensex, Nifty End Higher on India-US Trade Deal Hopes and Positive Global Cues.

Tata Motors – Passenger Vehicles / JLR (NSE: TATAMOTORS)

Tata Motors is likely to remain under pressure after JLR sharply slashed its full-year EBIT margin guidance to 0–2% from 5–7%, alongside expectations of free cash outflow of GBP 2.2–2.5 billion. A quarterly loss of GBP 485 million, revenue decline of 24%, and negative margins weigh further on sentiment. Adjusted for one-offs, the PV unit would have posted a staggering INR 6,370 crore loss, raising concerns about earnings visibility.

Lupin (NSE: LUPIN)

Lupin may see a positive reaction after the USFDA completed its inspection of the Nagpur Unit-1 with zero observations, a strong indicator of regulatory compliance. This boosts confidence in upcoming product approvals from the facility.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: KOTAKBANK)

The bank meets on November 21 to consider a stock split, a move that often improves liquidity and attracts retail participation. The announcement could keep the stock in an upward bias ahead of the decision.

Overall, Monday’s market action is set to be driven by company-specific triggers. Lupin and Kotak Mahindra Bank may see positive bias on regulatory clarity and a potential stock split plan, while Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors could face near-term pressure due to recall concerns and weak JLR guidance. Oil India may trade range-bound as strong profit growth is partially offset by margin weakness. Investors should track these counters closely for intraday opportunities.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

