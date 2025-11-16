New Delhi, November 16: Tata Motors has revealed the production version of its Tata Sierra SUV. The company has also confirmed the Tata Sierra launch date in India, which is scheduled on November 25. Tata Sierra will return after its original debut in 1991. In 2025, Tata Motors has updated the Sierra SUV with a new look and will arrive with upgraded features and technology.

As per a report of NDTV Auto, unofficial bookings for the Tata Sierra have begun. Dealers are reportedly collecting a token amount starting at INR 21,000 to note down customer information and variants. These bookings are not officially confirmed or supported by Tata Motors. Mahindra XEV 9S Teased Ahead of World Premiere at ‘Scream Electric’ Event at Bengaluru on November 27.

Tata Sierra Specifications and Features

2025 Tata Sierra will feature connected LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and an illuminated Tata logo at the front. The rear of the vehicle will come with a full-width LED light bar. Higher variants may get 19-inch alloy wheels. The Tata Sierra is said to include a triple-screen TheatrePro setup, which will combine a digital driver display, the infotainment screen, and a dedicated front passenger display. It will include wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system.

Tata Sierra safety features are said to include a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, ABS with EBD, six airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. As per reports, the Tata Sierra will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, delivering around 170 hp and 280Nm of torque, paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The SUV is said to offer a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. A 1.5-litre diesel engine is also expected, producing around 118 hp and 260Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Recall: Automaker Recalls 39,500 Units Over Fuel Indicator Fault.

Tata Sierra Price in India (Expected)

Tata Sierra Price in India has also been hinted ahead of its launch. As per a report of CarDekho, the SUV is expected to launch with a starting price of around INR 11 lakh to INR 13 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher variants could reach up to INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV Auto, CarDekho), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

