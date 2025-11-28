New Delhi, November 28: The S&P BSE Sensex rose 110.87 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 85,720.38 after touching an intraday high of 86,055.86, while the NSE Nifty 50 added 10.25 points, or 0.04%, to close at 26,215.55, having climbed to a session peak of 26,310.45. On the 30-stock Sensex, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever and HCL Technologies led the advance, rising between 0.8% and 2.3%.

The broader market showed a mixed picture, with midcaps finishing 0.1% higher, while smallcaps slipped 0.5%. JP Morgan expects the Nifty to climb to 30,000 by the end of 2026, implying an upside of roughly 15%, according to a note issued on Wednesday. Here are the stocks likely to remain in focus on November 28, 2025. Indian Stock Market Creates History As Sensex Smashes 86,000 for 1st Time, Nifty Hits New Record.

Maruti Suzuki (NSE: MARUTI)

Maruti Suzuki may see some pressure after the company initiated a recall of 39,506 Grand Vitara units manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025. The recall addresses a potential speedometer defect that may display incorrect fuel levels. While the issue will be resolved through free inspection and part replacement, the development could raise short-term sentiment concerns. However, recalls of this nature are typically not financially material, making any dip a possible buy-on-weakness opportunity for long-term investors. India Stock Market Today, November 27: Nifty Hits Fresh High After 14 Months of Subdued Performance in Opening Session on Thursday.

Oil India (NSE: OIL)

Oil India may trade mixed after reporting a 28% QoQ rise in net profit to INR 1,044 crore, supported by an 8.9% revenue increase to INR 5,456 crore. However, the company’s EBITDA dropped 17.5% to INR 1,325 crore, with margins slipping to 24.3%. The announcement of an interim dividend of INR 3.50 per share could provide downside support. Investors may track crude oil price trends for directional cues.

Tata Motors – Passenger Vehicles / JLR (NSE: TATAMOTORS)

Tata Motors is likely to remain under pressure after JLR sharply slashed its full-year EBIT margin guidance to 0–2% from 5–7%, alongside expectations of free cash outflow of GBP 2.2–2.5 billion. A quarterly loss of GBP 485 million, revenue decline of 24%, and negative margins weigh further on sentiment. Adjusted for one-offs, the PV unit would have posted a staggering INR 6,370 crore loss, raising concerns about earnings visibility.

Lupin (NSE: LUPIN)

Lupin may see a positive reaction after the USFDA completed its inspection of the Nagpur Unit-1 with zero observations, a strong indicator of regulatory compliance. This boosts confidence in upcoming product approvals from the facility.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: KOTAKBANK)

The bank meets on November 21 to consider a stock split, a move that often improves liquidity and attracts retail participation. The announcement could keep the stock in an upward bias ahead of the decision.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

