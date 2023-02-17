New Delhi, February 17 : It has been known for some time now, that the next generation model of the Hyundai Verna premium sedan is preparing to launch in full-swing. Post spotting the test prototypes of the new-gen Verna several times, the actual image of the car also got leaked online.

The South Korean auto giant had recently posted a handful of teaser images of the new-gen Verna offering glimpses of the design highlights of the car from all the important angles, while opening the pre-bookings of the car. And now, Hyundai has confirmed the launch date of the next generation Verna. Read on to know more. Hyundai i20 Receives 2023 Powertrain Update; Bids Adieu to Its Diesel Engine Prior to BS6 Phase 2 Rollout; Find All Key Details Here.

Next Generation Hyundai Verna Sedan – Launch Date & Variant Details :

The new-gen Hyundai Verna sedan will launch on March 21 in the car market of India. The all-new sedan is open for pre-launch bookings for an advance payment of a token amount of Rs 25,000 at all the authorized Hyundai Dealerships and on Hyundai official website.

The new-gen Verna will be available in four variants, namely – EX, S, SX, and SX(O). The car will be offered in seven monotone and two dual-tone exterior colour options to choose from, including a new exclusive shade named Tellurian Brown. New Car Launch in India 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Fronx to All-New Honda SUV, List of Six Upcoming Car Launches in Next Few Months.

Next Generation Hyundai Verna Sedan – Design & Specs Details :

The next generation Hyundai Verna sedan comes flaunting a new front grille that is reminiscent of the one from the Tucson, full-length horizontal LED bar running across the bonnet joining the sporty headlights, new bumpers, a more sweeping roofline, bold character lines, new machined alloy wheels, and new taillights connected with an LED light bar.

Under the hood, the next-gen Verna will get powered by a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre MPi gas engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission, while a CVT and seven-speed DCT gearbox options are also likely to be offered. Post its India launch, the all-new Hyundai Verna will be locking its horns with the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

