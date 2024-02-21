New Delhi, February 21: Tata Motors is gearing up to expand its compact SUV lineup with the anticipated launch of the Tata Nexon Dark Edition. Following the Dark Edition variants for the Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs, the automotive giant is now rumoured to be preparing to unveil a similar offering for the Nexon model. The new Tata Nexon variant will likely offer customers seeking for a stylish and aggressive look for their compact SUV.

As per a report of English Jagran, Tata Motors is expected to introduce the “Nexon Dark Edition” in March 2024. The new variant of Tata Nexon is anticipated to come in several trim levels, that include Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S and Fearless+ S. While official confirmations are yet to be made from Tata Motors, according to the rumours, Tata Nexon Dark Edition might come with a new look and updated features. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Tata Nexon Dark Edition Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The design of the Tata Nexon Dark Edition is expected to come out with a fully blacked-out theme. The exterior might boast black bumpers, roof rails, grille and alloy wheels with a darkened Tata logo. The interior of Nexon Dark Edition might also have a blacked-out dashboard, black leatherette upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a gloss black centre console and a black roof liner. Additional features of the Tata Nexon Dark Edition is anticipated to come with LED daytime running lights, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Mahindra Partners With Volkswagen To Get MEB Electric Components for Its Upcoming EVs; Check Details.

The Nexon Dark Edition is expected to come with two engine options. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to deliver 120bhp of power and a 1.5-litre diesel engine will likely produce a 115bhp of power. Transmission choices on Tata Nexon Dark Edition are likely to include a 6-speed manual and a 6-AMT for both petrol and diesel engines. The 6-DCT transmission might be available only for the turbo petrol engine.

