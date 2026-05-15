Nashik TCS Conversion Case: Court Rejects Bail Pleas of 5 Accused in Religious Coercion and Harassment Matter

Nashik, May 15: A Sessions Court in Maharashtra’s Nashik on Friday rejected the bail applications of five accused currently lodged in judicial custody in connection with a sensitive case involving allegations of atrocities, religious coercion, harassment and hurting of religious sentiments linked to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). With the court declining to grant relief, all five accused will continue to remain lodged in the Central Jail pending further investigation. The accused -- Ashwini Chenani, Raza Menon, Asif Ansari, Shahrukh Qureshi and Tausif Attar -- had moved separate bail pleas before the Sessions Court seeking release from custody.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected all the applications, citing the seriousness and sensitive nature of the allegations. According to the police, the case involves accusations of atrocities, deliberate hurting of religious sentiments, alleged attempts at religious conversion, harassment of women employees, molestation, inappropriate physical conduct, blackmail and workplace intimidation. Government counsel Vijay Gaikwad, speaking to IANS, said the arrests were carried out in accordance with directions issued by the Supreme Court. Nashik TCS Conversion Case: NCW Flags ‘Toxic Workplace’ and POSH Violations, Raises Concerns Over Employees Safety.

“If Nida Khan could remain missing for 40 days, there is no guarantee that the other accused would not abscond as well. Their custody is therefore necessary for the purpose of investigation,” Gaikwad said. He further alleged that the accused subjected the victims to sustained harassment and mental torture. “They are accused of offences including attempted conversion, molestation, inappropriate touching, blackmail and deliberately increasing the workload of certain employees. The victims were allegedly harassed to such an extent that two girls eventually had to leave Nashik permanently,” he claimed. Nashik TCS Conversion Case: Key Accused Nida Khan Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

Nida Khan, considered one of the key accused in the case, is already in judicial custody. During her earlier police custody, investigators questioned her extensively on multiple aspects of the case. The case is currently being investigated by the Nashik Police, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted considering the sensitive nature of the case.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).