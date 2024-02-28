New Delhi, February 28: BYD Auto India has opened the booking for its upcoming electric sedan BYD Seal ahead of the launch on March 5. The BYD Seal was first unveiled during the Delhi Auto Expo in 2023, and since then, there have been rumours about its potential launch. The Chinese automaker already confirmed launching its new sedan on March 5; however, it confirmed today. The BYD Seal will be the third car launched by the company in India after Atto 3 SUV and e6 MPV.

According to the reports, the upcoming BYD Seal sedan will be the costlier model for Indian consumers, offering all the premium features. The BYD Sedan claims a 570km range on a single charge. Not only that, but the car will also be launched in single- and dual-motor options. The reports said the new BYD Seal sits on the BYD's e-platform 3.0, which underpins the Atto 3 SUV model. Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

BYD Seal Specifications and Features

In the premium segment, the upcoming model will compete with brands like BMW, Mercedes and Tesla. However, the Tesla automobile company has yet to enter the Indian market. As per the report by Hindustan Times Auto, The BYD Seal all-electric sedan will produce 308hp and 360Nm and 522bhp and 670Nm based on the version. The rear-wheel-drive will offer a maximum 570km range on a single charge, whereas the dual-motor model will offer 520.

The report said there will also be a 61.4Wh battery pack with a 460km range claimed by WLTP. This electric model will reportedly produce 201bhp power and 310Nm torque. The report further highlighted that the smaller battery pack could support DC fast charging that would support 110kW, and the larger battery pack could support 150kW charging. Volvo EX30 and Volvo EX90 EVs Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The all-electric sedan from BYD Auto is set to launch on March 5, 2024. According to the reports, the customers who book the EV before April 30 will get an great opportunity to participate and win match tickets in a constest and flight tickets to the host city; winners will reportedly be announced in May 2024.

