Mumbai, March 21: Tata Motors has officially expanded its electric SUV portfolio with the launch of the Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 variant in India. Priced at INR 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom), this new mid-tier offering makes the dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) technology significantly more accessible to consumers. Previously, the high-performance all-wheel-drive setup was reserved exclusively for the top-spec Empowered trim, which is positioned nearly INR 2.50 lakh higher than this new variant.

The introduction of the Fearless+ QWD 75 comes alongside a new "Seaweed Green" exterior colour option, which is now available across the entire Harrier EV range. Built on the acti.ev+ pure electric architecture, the vehicle aims to provide a balance of everyday usability and off-road capability. The SUV continues to carry a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating and offers a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner, reflecting the company’s focus on long-term ownership confidence. 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD Specifications and Features

The Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 is powered by a 75kWh LFP battery pack paired with a dual-motor setup that delivers an output of 313bhp and 504Nm of torque. This configuration allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 6.3 seconds. On the feature front, the variant is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10-speaker JBL audio system. It also includes six terrain modes, a 360-degree camera with a 540-degree view, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control. 2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD Price in India

The new Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 has been launched at an ex-showroom price of INR 26.49 lakh. This addition brings the total number of all-wheel-drive options in the lineup to two, with the top-end Empowered QWD 75 trim currently retailing for INR 28.99 lakh. The base model of the Harrier EV range, the Adventure 65, continues to start at INR 21.49 lakh, offering a variety of price points for buyers in the electric SUV segment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).