New Delhi, August 31: Car and bike enthusiasts in India can look forward to a busy September 2025, with several exciting launches lined up across different segments. Major auto manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, VinFast, Citroen, and Volvo are preparing to roll out their new cars, while TVS and Suzuki are expected to arrive with new scooters. These upcoming models are expected to bring new features, design upgrades, and wider choices for buyers.

September 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for auto fans, as both cars and bikes are set to hit the Indian market. Some models are confirmed, while others are still expected. Maruti Suzuki Escudo and VinFast VF6 and VF7 are lined up to launch in September. Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift and Volvo EX30 may launch in the upcoming month. The Citroen Basalt X and TVS Ntorq 150 are set to launch in September, while the Suzuki e-Access is also expected to arrive in the same month. TVS Orbiter Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Electric Scooter Launched in India From TVS Motor.

Car and Bike Launch in September 2025

Several models from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, VinFast, Citroen, Volvo, TVS, Harley-Davidson, and Suzuki are expected to launch in September 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its new compact SUV, likely called the Escudo, in the first week of September. The model will likely launch in India on September 3. It is expected to be powered by the 1.5-litre K15 engine and may come with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features.

VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7

As per reports, VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7 will launch in India on September 6, 2025. Pre-bookings of the vehicles has already begun on July 15. The VF6 will come with a 59.6 kWh battery, all-LED lighting, a heads-up display, and Level 2 ADAS features. The VF7 will offer a 70.8 kWh battery, Level 2 ADAS, front seat ventilation, and a coloured heads-up display.

Citroen Basalt X

As per reports, the Citroen Basalt X is expected to launch in India on September 5, 2025. The Basalt X will likely feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It may also come with a 7-inch digital instrument display. Citroen Basalt X is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and may be priced at around INR 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar 3-door Facelift

Mahindra is expected to introduce the 3-door Thar facelift in the second week of September. While the engine options are likely to stay the same, the new model is rumoured to take design inspiration from the Thar Roxx. It is expected to come with updated features like a larger touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and more.

Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30 is likely to launch in India by the end of September 2025. The EV may be powered by 69 kWh battery, which may offer approximately 475 km driving range.

The EX30 will be Volvo’s third electric model, following the Volvo EX40 and Volvo EC40.

TVS Ntorq 150

TVS Ntorq 150 is expected to launch on September 4, 2025. The Ntorq 150 will likely feature a sporty design with an LED headlamp. It may come with advanced features like a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

Suzuki e-Access

Suzuki e-Access is expected to arrive in September 2025. The electric scooter may be powered by a 3.07 kWh battery, which may offer 5.5 bhp and 15 Nm of peak torque. On a full charge, it is said to offer a range of around 95 km. 2025 BMW X5 Price, Specifications and Features, Here's Everything to Know About Newly Launched Luxury SUV by BMW.

September 2025 will be packed with auto launches in India from top brands like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra Auto, VinFast, Citroen, Volvo, TVS, and Suzuki will be rolling out new models.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).