New Delhi, July 31: This month, many new cars and bikes were launched, unveiled, or rumoured to arrive soon in the Indian market. However, some of the cars and bikes that were expected to launch in July 2025 were not introduced or delayed. On the other hand, Kia Carens Clavis EV, MG M9 EV, MG Cyberster, and many other cars were launched in India this month. In August 2025, several new vehicles will be introduced in various price segments and categories.

This month, two-wheeler manufacturers also launched models like the Hero Vida VX2, TVS NTORQ 125 Super Soldier Edition, Honda CB125 Hornet, Honda Shine 100 DX, and many others. Most notably, Tesla launched its first-ever EV, the Tesla Model Y, in India this month and opened a showroom at the BKC complex in Mumbai. VinFast, a Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, opened its first showroom in Gujarat's Surat and will sell the upcoming VinFast VF 6 and VinFast VF 7 models from there. BYD Atto 2 Launch Expected Soon in India, Upcoming Compact Electric SUV May Offer 380 to 402 Kilometre Range; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Upcoming Car Launches in August 2025

The 2025 Volvo XC60 Facelift is set to launch in India on August 1, 2025 (tomorrow). It is expected to come with an 11.2-inch touchscreen, upgraded headlights, and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed transmission. It may cost INR 72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe will likely be launched on August 12, 2025, in the sedan segment. It may have dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, and wireless and multiple driving modes. It may have a 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol straight-6 engine mated with a nine-speed DCT transmission capable of generating 449 hp power. The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe may be launched at INR 2 crore.

Mahindra's New SUV is also expected to launch in August 2025 with C-shaped LED headlamps, a new front and bumper design, and bold looks. Reports indicated that the model would likely be different from the Bolero and XUV 3XO range. It is expected that the Bolero Neo Facelift may launch, or a Thar Roxx-like model may launch. It may have 1.2- or 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

VinFast VF 6 and VinFast VF 7 will be launched at the end of August 2025. Both will be electric and offer a 450—to 500 km range on a single charge. VF 7 may have a 70.8kWh battery and offer 450 km range. VF 7 will have a smaller 59.6kWh battery that will offer 480 km range. Pre-bookings have already been open in India since July 15, 2025.

Upcoming Bike Launches in July 2025

Triumph Thruxton 400 will launch in India on August 6, 2025, with a 399cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine offering 39.5 bhp power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. It may launch between INR 2.90 and INR 3 lakh.

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is expected to launch in August 2025 with a 299cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. It may be priced between INR 2.60 and INR 2.90 lakh.

KTM 160 Duke may launch in India next month with a price range of INR 1.70 to INR 1.80 lakh. It may have a 160cc engine.

Suzuki E Access may be launched in August. It will likely have a 3.0kWh battery offering 95 km IDC range and various other unique features. It may be priced between INR 1 and 1.20 lakh.

KTM 390 Adventure X Plus may debut in India next month. It will have a 398cc engine and a price tag of INR 3.10 to INR 3.20 lakh. Tesla Valuation Can Reach USD 20 Trillion in Future With 'Extreme Execution': CEO Elon Musk.

Besides these models, many new cars and bikes may launch in India in August 2025. Some models may have been announced a few days ago. All the rumoured prices mentioned here are ex-showroom prices, and they may differ from the actual announcement. Actual prices may be revealed next month.

