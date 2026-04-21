India’s electric vehicle (EV) sector is witnessing a period of dual identity, marked by double-digit sales growth on one hand and significant structural roadblocks on the other. While new data highlights a 25% year-on-year surge in sales for financial year 2026, reaching 24.5 lakh units, the industry still grapples with a market penetration of just 7.6%.

The momentum is largely driven by urban acceptance and aggressive new model launches from major manufacturers. Mahindra & Mahindra recently reported crossing 50,000 eSUV deliveries within a year, indicating that at the premium end of the market, the transition from consumer curiosity to actual adoption is accelerating. However, achieving the central government’s ambitious target of 30% EV penetration by 2030 will require a rapid vertical climb in adoption across all demographics. Hyundai Ioniq 3 Electric Hatchback Unveiled Globally; Check Features, Specifications and Estimated Price Range.

Electric Vehicles: The High Upfront Cost Barrier

A primary challenge remains the "price wall," where the initial purchase cost of an electric car is often significantly higher than its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. For a popular mid-sized SUV, the electric variant can cost approximately INR 7 lakh more than the petrol version. While electricity costs of INR 7 per unit make EVs cheaper to run than petrol vehicles, most Indian buyers remain focused on the immediate "on-road" price rather than long-term savings.

Industry experts note that the average electric car in India starts at roughly INR 1.3 million, which is nearly triple the entry point for conventional budget vehicles. This creates a paradox where EVs are economically superior for high-mileage fleet operators but remain a difficult financial stretch for the average middle-class household.

Infrastructure Expansion and Range Anxiety Concerns

On the infrastructure front, the network is expanding but remains geographically inconsistent. While there are now over 29,000 public charging stations nationwide, including 8,800 fast chargers, private investment is heavily concentrated in urban centres. In states like Karnataka, private operators have shown interest in only nine out of 31 districts, citing low vehicle density in rural areas as a barrier to viability.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities and Battery Imports

Beyond consumer-facing issues, the industry faces a structural vulnerability regarding battery production. India currently meets its entire domestic demand for lithium-ion batteries through imports. This dependence on global supply chains, particularly on countries like China which have recently tightened export controls on battery materials, poses a risk to the near-term stability of the Indian EV market. MG Windsor EV Commute Variant Launched in India; Price, Specifications and Features Here.

To mitigate these risks, the government has introduced several policy measures, including the INR 109 billion PM E-DRIVE programme and various Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. These initiatives aim to foster a domestic manufacturing ecosystem, though frequent policy recalibrations continue to keep manufacturers in a state of cautious adaptation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).