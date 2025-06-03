New Delhi, June 3: Vietnam’s electric vehicle (EV) maker, VinFast, is preparing to make its debut in India this June with the introduction of its VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7 models. As per reports, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, hinted company’s plans to enter the Indian market soon. Chau reportedly said, “We will be opening bookings for models VF6 and VF7 in June. We will also be announcing the price of the two cars.” VinFast is expected to launch the VF7 first, followed by the VF6.

VinFast is aiming to build a strong presence in India by setting up a wide network of dealerships and service centres across the country. The company had earlier given a glimpse of its electric vehicles during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. To support its Indian operations, VinFast is reportedly setting up a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. Tesla India Leases INR 25 Crore Service Centre in Mumbai’s Kurla West, Near Upcoming BKC Showroom.

In the first phase of development, the company is said to have invested around USD 500 million in this facility. Initially, the plant will have the capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles each year and has plans to gradually increase the number to 1,50,000 units annually. The cars is said to be assembled locally using CKD units.

VinFast VF7 Price, Specifications and Features

As per a report of Autocar, VinFast VF7 has reportedly been spotted testing in Mumbai ahead of its launch in India. The VF7 is expected to be the Vietnamese automaker’s first electric SUV for the Indian market. It may be offered in multiple colour options, which may include Black, Brahminy White, Crimson Red, and Neptune Grey. Tata Harrier EV Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest EV SUV From Tata Motors Launched in India With Life Time Warranty on Battery Pack.

The upcoming VF7 is likely to feature 19-inch alloy wheels and could come with either a large 15-inch touchscreen or a smaller 12.9-inch infotainment system. A camera-based ADAS setup might arrive with the vehicle. It is said to include a wing mirror camera with 360-degree camera system. The upcoming VinFast VF7 is expected to be offered in two variants, which may be Eco and Plus. The Eco version will likely produce 204hp and 310Nm of torque. The Plus variant may come with a dual-motor setup to offer 354hp and 500Nm of torque. The VinFast VF7 Eco is expected to offer a range of 450 km, while the Plus variant may provide a lower range of 431 km. VinFast VF7 price in India might be around INR 20 lakh to INR 30 lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2025 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).