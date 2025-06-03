New Delhi, June 3: Tata Motors has launched the Harrier EV (Harrier.ev) in India. The Harrier EV price, specifications and other details are revealed in the launch event. The Harrier EV was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Harrier EV comes with advanced technology and features. It joins Tata’s electric vehicles in India, which already include models like the Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Curvv EV.

The SUV’s front features a full-width lightbar positioned above a new grille panel. It comes with the vertically stacked headlights from the Harrier ICE model. The front bumper of the Tata Harrier EV has been redesigned with a metallic finish and several vertical slats. The Harrier EV also includes connected LED taillights, aero-style alloy wheels, and EV badges. It comes with Nanital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pure Grey and Pristine White colour options. Toyota Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Toyota Fortuner Hybrid Variants Launched in India.

Tata Harrier EV Specifications and Features

The Tata Harrier EV comes with advanced features, including Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) for improved safety standards. It also comes with a 540-degree surround view system to enhance safety by providing a complete view around and under the vehicle. The Tata Harrier EV features advanced autonomous capabilities, which can be summoned with the push of a button. Additionally, it can automatically park itself in tight spaces.

The EV has a 14.5-inch Samsung Neo OLED touchscreen display by Harman, which comes with Dolby ATMOS support. It also offers a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats with power adjustment and an electronic parking brake. The SUV comes with a JBL Black surround sound system. Tata Harrier EV offers voice-assisted dual-zone fully automatic temperature control, along with support for Amazon Alexa, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The Harrier EV supports multiple options, including fast DC charging at 120kW, home charging at 7.2kW, and regular charging at 3.3kW. The SUV EV also comes with Type-C 65W fast charging support

The Harrier EV comes with off-road capabilities. It features a rotary dial that lets to choose from six different driving modes. In Boost mode, it can cover 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. The Tata Harrier EV is powered by a 75kWh battery pack and supports fast charging. It can deliver a range of up to 250 km with around 15 minutes of charging. Harrier EV offers 500 Nm of torque and can deliver a range up to 627 km on full charge. Tata Harrier EV comes with a lifetime warranty on the battery pack. Xiaomi SU7 Car Sales Surpasses 28,000 Units in May 2025, Xiaomi YU7 Production Set for July 2025, Says CEO Lei Jun.

Tata Harrier EV Price in India

Tata Harrier EV price in India starts at INR 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Harrier EV bookings will start on July 2, 2025.

