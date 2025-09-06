New Delhi, September 6: VinFast VF7 is a premium electric SUV launched in India alongside the VinFast VF6 premium model. The car comes with an attractive design, advanced features, a long driving range, and multiple colour options. The company has announced that both VinFast VF7 and VF6 will be manufactured in India at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, and exported to global markets. The SUVs will be offered in multiple trims and colour options.

VinFast VF7 will be available in Crimson Red, Infinity Blanc, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Zenith Grey, and Urban Mint shades. It has LED connected headlights shaped like a V as the company's logo.

VinFast VF7 Price, Specifications and Features

The VinFast VF7 electric SUV debuts in India with a 70.8 kWh battery, delivering up to 348 hp power output and a claimed range of 451 km on a single charge. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. Key highlights include all-LED lighting, connected car features, a coloured head-up display, and a minimalist interior with dual-tone vegan leather upholstery.

Safety and driver assistance features include Advanced Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist (ADDW with camera), Auto Emergency Braking, and Lane Departure Warning. VinFast VF7 price in India starts at INR 20.89 lakh.

VF7 Earth priced at INR 20,89,000 with a 59.6 kWh battery, black interior, and FWD.

VF7 Wind priced at INR 23,49,000 with a 70.8 kWh battery, Mocca Brown interior, and FWD.

VF7 Wind Infinity priced at INR 23,99,000 with a 70.8 kWh battery, Mocca Brown interior, and FWD.

VF7 Sky priced at INR 24,99,000 with a 70.8 kWh battery, Mocca Brown interior, and AWD.

VF7 Sky Infinity priced at INR 25,49,000 with a 70.8 kWh battery, Mocca Brown interior, and AWD.

For enhanced comfort, the VF7 offers an edge-to-edge panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, and a piano-inspired gear selector. It rides on 19-inch three-spoke alloy wheels and comes equipped with a PM 1.0 air filter and air ioniser for cleaner in-cabin air. Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.9-inch central touchscreen (upgradable to 15-inch on higher trims).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2025 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).