New Delhi, September 6: VinFast VF7 and VinFast VF6 premium electric SUVs have been launched in India with an attractive design, advanced features, long driving range, and multiple colour options. The VinFast VF6 will be offered in the same colour options, including Crimson Red, Infinity Blanc, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Zenith Grey, and Urban Mint.

Compared to the VF7, the VF6 model comes with a modest look. The car includes all the features that are available in the top variant. VinFast VF6 offers much at the starting price of INR 16.49 lakh in India. VinFast VF7 Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched Electric SUV Launched in India.

VinFast VF6 Price, Specifications and Features

The VinFast VF6 electric SUV comes with a 59.6 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 468 km per charge depending on the trim. It also gets Level 2 ADAS, connected car features, Colour HUD, all-LED lighting, dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, dual-tone vegan leather upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof. VinFast VF6 Price in India starts at INR 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

VF6 Earth priced at INR 16,49,000 with a 59.6 kWh battery, black interior, and FWD.

VF6 Wind priced at INR 17,79,000 with a 59.6 kWh battery, Mocca Brown interior, and FWD.

VF6 Wind Infinity priced at INR 18,29,000 with a 59.6 kWh battery, Mocca Brown interior, and FWD.

The five-seater VinFast VF6 has 18-inch alloy wheels, making it a practical yet stylish option in the premium electric SUV segment. The company offered a battery warranty of 10 years or 2 lakh km on VinFast VF7 and a seven-year or 2 lakh km battery warranty on VinFast VF6. Mahindra Announces New Car Prices After GST Revision Across Various Models, Offers Customers Benefits up to INR 1.56 Lakh Starting Today.

Besides, VinFast said that the drivers will get 24/7 RSA (roadside assistance) across 19,000 pincodes. Additionally, the company will offer free charging till July 2028, free maintenance for three years and free curtain for the panoramic sunroof.

